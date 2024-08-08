Tennis Queensland CEO Appointment

The Tennis Queensland Board is pleased to announce that Cameron Pearson has been appointed as CEO of Tennis Queensland. This follows a thorough recruitment process over the last few months.

Cameron has extensive leadership experience as well as existing organisational knowledge in addition to broad stakeholder relationships, ensuring tennis in Queensland continues to grow and prosper.

With six years previously at the helm of Tennis Queensland (TQ) from 2010 to 2016, Cameron is excited to return to the role and provide strong leadership to the dedicated TQ team. Together they will embrace the significant growth and opportunities that have evolved in recent years.

Pearson said, "It's great to be back at Tennis Queensland. We have a talented team who work every day with our dedicated clubs and coaches to inspire more people to play tennis, more often. I look forward to working with all stakeholders in Queensland to grow the game."

He will continue in his role as Brisbane International Tournament Director, furthering the impressive momentum of the returning event earlier this year.

Whilst delighted with Cameron's appointment, the Board of Tennis Queensland would also like to acknowledge the tireless work undertaken by Kim Kachel and thank him for his support of the Queensland tennis community.