COVID-19 restrictions ease in SEQ, tennis permitted as exercise

This is an update on restrictions that apply to tennis, following this morning's announcement that South East Queensland's lockdown will ease this afternoon.

For the next fortnight until 4pm Sunday August 22, tennis is permitted in a casual play form and for the purpose of exercise.

Organised play is not permitted, which includes tournaments, fixtures, group tennis coaching and social competitions.

It is important we all work together to ensure the safety of our communities, which means avoiding groups of people coming together until we can get back to organised community play.

We thank you for your ongoing co-operation as we keep our sport and community safe.

For regular and up to date information, visit the Queensland Government website.