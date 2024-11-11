Icon Water – Official Hydration Partner of the Workday Canberra International 2025

11 November 2024 | Tennis ACT

Today, we are delighted to announce a new partnership with Icon Water, who are the Official Hydration Partner of the Workday Canberra International 2025, and Tennis ACT.

Tennis ACT have a mission to make the tournament more sustainable, and Icon Water are partnering with the events Ballkid Squad, volunteers and workforce – supplying them with reusable drink bottles and hydration stations across site.

Tennis ACT CEO, Mark La Brooy, is excited about the partnership: “Icon Water have been fantastic supporters of Tennis ACT, and many other community organisations over the years. Thanks to their support, we have been able to continue to have free public entry at two of our major community events, Community Tennis Day and the Canberra Girls Get Active Day”.

“This year we are delighted to extend the partnership with a key focus on sustainability at the Workday Canberra International 2025 – Canberra’s premier summer sporting event. We want to make it one of the most sustainable tournaments around the country. To do this, our major focus is to start to eliminate single-use plastics. Thanks to the support from Icon Water, fans, players, officials, Ballkids and volunteers will be able to access many of the hydration stations around site, which is fantastic, and helps us to achieve our goal”.

Icon Water General Manager for Customer Engagement, Davina McCormick said the Workday Canberra International was a great fit for Icon Water’s sustainability goals, “We love supporting the Workday Canberra International. Thanks to the Ballkid Squad and many volunteers, Canberrans can enjoy a great event which celebrates and encourages everyday sustainability while making sure we’re all hydrated while we’re having fun. The Icon Water team are looking forward to ensuring everyone participating can stay hydrated with some of the best water in the world.”

For more information on the Workday Canberra International visit canberrainternational.com.au