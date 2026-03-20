Canberra Girls Get Active Day returns to show girls they belong in sport

20 March 2026 | Tennis ACT

Girls across the ACT will be encouraged to step onto the court, field and pitch this March as Canberra Girls Get Active Day returns – a community event designed to ensure women and girls feel welcome, supported and empowered to participate in sport.

Held at the Canberra Tennis Centre, Lyneham on Sunday 29 March, the event is the ACT’s largest free multi-sport day for women and girls, bringing together local sporting organisations to create an environment where girls can explore sport in a fun, inclusive and supportive setting.

More than 10 sports will be available to try for free, giving participants the opportunity to discover new activities, build confidence and see firsthand what girls in sport really looks like.

Tennis ACT CEO Mark La Brooy said the event is about creating positive first experiences in sport.

“For many girls, the biggest barrier to sport isn’t ability – it’s feeling like they belong,” La Brooy said.

“Canberra Girls Get Active Day is about creating a space where girls feel welcomed, encouraged and supported to participate in any sport they want to try – whether they are giving it a go for the first time, or reconnecting with a sport they love.

“When girls see other girls playing, laughing and competing together, it sends a powerful message – this is what girls in sport looks like.”

“We want every girl who attends to feel empowered to participate in any sport she chooses.”

Participants will be able to try sports including basketball, netball, volleyball, AFL, hockey, soccer, skipping and tennis through Hot Shots and POP Tennis.

To encourage participation across the site, attendees can take part in the Queen of the Court Passport Challenge, where participants collect stamps from different sports to go into the draw to win a major prize pack.

The first 200 kids through the gates will receive a free tennis racquet, while attendees can enjoy live music, entertainment, giveaways and complimentary seated massages provided by presenting partner CBR Massage.

CBR Massage Director Mel Tuckwood said initiatives that promote girls’ participation in sport are essential for building confidence and long-term wellbeing.

“Sport plays an incredibly important role in helping young women build confidence, resilience and connection,” Tuckwood said.

“Events like Canberra Girls Get Active Day show girls that they belong in sport – and that there is a place for them in any game they want to play.”

Now in its ninth year, the event continues to grow and is recognised as one of the ACT’s leading community initiatives supporting female participation in sport.

La Brooy said the event sends a simple but important message.

“Girls belong in sport – and this event is about showing exactly that.”

EVENT DETAILS

Canberra Girls Get Active Day – Where Girls Get Active

Sunday 29 March 2026

Canberra Tennis Centre, Lyneham

10:00am – 12:00pm

FREE entry

Register attendance here – Canberra Girls Get Active Day 2026 Tickets, Sunday, Mar 29 from 10 am to 12 pm | Eventbrite