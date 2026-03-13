International junior talent set for Canberra at ITF J100

13 March 2026 | Tennis ACT

Some of the world’s most promising junior tennis players from across Asia-Pacific and Australia will arrive in Canberra next week as the ITF World Tennis Tour Juniors returns to the capital for the ITF J100.

The tournament will feature a strong international presence alongside some of Australia’s rising junior tennis players, with players aged 18-and-under competing for valuable world junior ranking points. Players from Japan, China, New Zealand, Indonesia, Singapore and Korea are among those travelling to Canberra for the event. A strong international field will showcase high-level junior tennis on the clay courts at the Canberra Tennis Centre.

The boys’ draw is headlined by New Zealand’s Cody Atkinson, the tournament’s top seed and current world junior No.134. Young gun Australians Ethan Domingo and Har Abir Sekhon, who both competed in the Australian Open Juniors this year, will also feature after strong recent results on the ITF junior circuit, while Victorian Lachlan King enters as the reigning Australian 16/u national champion. Local ACT player Tommy Camus, winner of the 14/u Australian Open Asia-Pacific Elite singles title earlier this year, will also compete. Victorian Novak Palombo has received a wildcard entry. Palombo is a former winner of the 12/u Orange Bowl in Florida and multiple Australian junior national title winner, and has represented Australia at the World Junior Teams event.

In the girls’ draw, Jizelle Sibai (AUS) enters as the number one seed. Ranked No.140 in the world in juniors, Sibai represented Australia at last year’s Junior Billie Jean King Cup Finals and recently reached the quarterfinals of the 2026 Traralgon J300. Local ACT player Piyushi Bandara, recipient of the Alex de Minaur Spirit of Tennis Scholarship and a former national championships finalist, will also compete.

The ITF World Tennis Tour Juniors plays an important role in the global tennis pathway in developing junior ATP and WTA players. It provides young athletes with the opportunity to compete internationally, test themselves and gain experience as they progress towards the global stage.

Tournament Director Skye Davis said Canberra was proud to host some of the best junior talent from across Australia and around the world.

“We are delighted to welcome players and their support teams to Canberra for the ITF J100,” Davis said.

“This tournament brings together a strong group of junior players from across Australia and overseas, and it’s fantastic to host an event of this level here in Canberra.

“It’s also great to see ACT players competing in the tournament and representing their home region on court.”

The ITF J100 also begins a strong run of junior tennis events in the capital.

“The event launches a fantastic swing of national and international Australian Junior Tour tournaments in Canberra, followed by the J500 and the 12/u and 14/u Australian Claycourt Championships in April,” Davis said.

Tennis ACT CEO Mark La Brooy said the events highlight both the depth of junior tennis and Canberra’s world-class facilities.

“Tennis ACT is delighted to host these tournaments which showcase the depth of emerging talent in our sport, as well as the outstanding facilities at Canberra Tennis Centre,” La Brooy said.

“We wish all players and their teams the very best of luck across the ITF J100 and the tournaments to follow.”

Qualifying begins on Monday, with main draw matches starting Tuesday. Finals will be played on Sunday.

Entry is free for spectators at the Canberra Tennis Centre.

For more information on the tournament visit:

J100 Canberra 2026 Tennis Tournament | ITF .

EVENT DETAILS

J100 Canberra

16 – 22 March

Canberra Tennis Centre

3 Riggall Place, Lyneham