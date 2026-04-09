Queensland Tennis Centre appoints Shayne Tabb as Head Coach

The Queensland Tennis Centre is pleased to announce the appointment of Shayne Tabb as Head Coach.

A nationally recognised development coach and coach educator, Shayne Tabb joins the Queensland Tennis Centre with more than three decades of experience across tennis coaching, venue management, and player growth in both Australia and internationally.

Shayne’s coaching journey has spanned a wide range of high-performance and community environments. From running his own successful tennis business on the Gold Coast, to building a world-class hotel tennis academy in Spain, he has demonstrated an ability to create and grow high-quality coaching programs in diverse settings.

In more recent years, Shayne has become one of Queensland’s most respected development coaches, with a strong focus on athlete progression, coach education and pathway innovation. His work has helped guide junior players to national titles and international opportunities, including a 14-and-under Australian National Hardcourt Champion and Wimbledon Wild Card recipient. At one stage, he also had 12 players selected across the Tennis Australia National Development Squad and Super 10s program simultaneously.

His contribution to the sport has been recognised through multiple accolades, including the Tennis Queensland Coaching Excellence Development Award in both 2021 and 2024. He was also named a finalist for Coaching Excellence Development Award at the 2024 Australian Tennis Awards.

When asked what Shayne is most looking forward to in his new role, he said, “I’m looking forward to being part of the Queensland Tennis Centre family and having the opportunity to be a part of a growing environment in all aspects of the venue and the community.”

“I’m excited to build a strong community of tennis players with quality programs, clear pathways and teamwork values."

Beyond his success on court, Shayne is highly regarded for his commitment to mentoring coaches and strengthening tennis development pathways. His depth of experience places him in a strong position to support and mentor the coaching team at the Queensland Tennis Centre.

Shayne’s appointment marks an exciting new chapter for the Queensland Tennis Centre, with his experience, leadership and passion for player and coaches set to make a strong and lasting impact across the venue and wider Queensland tennis community.