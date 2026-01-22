Cameron Pearson is the Chief Executive Officer of Tennis Queensland, appointed to the role in August 2024. Cameron brings deep organisational knowledge and extensive sport‑administration experience, having previously served as CEO of Tennis Queensland from 2010 to 2016.

Across his career, Cameron has developed a strong reputation for strategic leadership, stakeholder engagement and driving participation growth at all levels of the game. His return to Tennis Queensland follows a successful period in senior roles with Tennis Australia and as Tournament Director of the Brisbane International, a position he continues to hold alongside his CEO responsibilities.

As CEO, Cameron leads the organisation’s strategic, operational and commercial priorities, working closely with clubs, regions, coaches, volunteers and partners to grow tennis participation, strengthen member services and deliver clear player pathways across Queensland. His appointment builds on a period of strong momentum for the sport in Queensland, with a focus on community connection, facility development, inclusion and long‑term sustainability.

Cameron is passionate about ensuring tennis remains accessible, welcoming and relevant for Queensland communities, and about positioning the sport for continued growth and success.