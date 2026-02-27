Tennis ACT and Running for Resilience Launch Tennis for Resilience in Barton

Tennis for Resilience is a free, fun and relaxed way to boost your wellbeing.

Friday 27 February 2026
Tennis ACT
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Tennis ACT and Running for Resilience (R4R) have partnered to launch Tennis for Resilience, a free weekly social tennis initiative supporting mental wellbeing and community connection in Canberra.  

Tennis for Resilience is designed to be a free, fun, relaxed way to boost your wellbeing and connect with your community, using movement and a social sport to build resilience. 

R4R is known for its work in promoting mental health through community-based physical activity. Together, Tennis ACT and R4R are creating a space where people of all ages and experience levels can connect, unwind and feel part of something positive.

The Details:  

Participants enjoy:

  • Free court hire
  • Free racquets, balls, and POP Tennis equipment
  • A welcoming, inclusive environment suitable for all ages
  • Optional guided activities encouraging fun, movement and connection
  • A post-session social opportunity held at The Dock for participants and families.
  • Weekly Tennis Pack giveaway that includes a free tennis racquet, a club membership, balls and a voucher for The Dock (giveaway held at The Dock following each weekly session)

Tennis for Resilience is here – and everyone is welcome.