Tennis ACT and Running for Resilience Launch Tennis for Resilience in Barton

Tennis ACT and Running for Resilience (R4R) have partnered to launch Tennis for Resilience, a free weekly social tennis initiative supporting mental wellbeing and community connection in Canberra.

Tennis for Resilience is designed to be a free, fun, relaxed way to boost your wellbeing and connect with your community, using movement and a social sport to build resilience.

R4R is known for its work in promoting mental health through community-based physical activity. Together, Tennis ACT and R4R are creating a space where people of all ages and experience levels can connect, unwind and feel part of something positive.

The Details:

10-week program every Friday starting 13 March

4:00–5:30pm

Barton Tennis Club followed by a post session drink at The Dock

Cost: Free

More information: Tennis for Resilience — Running for Resilience

Participants enjoy:

Free court hire

Free racquets, balls, and POP Tennis equipment

A welcoming, inclusive environment suitable for all ages

Optional guided activities encouraging fun, movement and connection

A post-session social opportunity held at The Dock for participants and families.

Weekly Tennis Pack giveaway that includes a free tennis racquet, a club membership, balls and a voucher for The Dock (giveaway held at The Dock following each weekly session)

Tennis for Resilience is here – and everyone is welcome.