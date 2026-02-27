Tennis ACT and Running for Resilience Launch Tennis for Resilience in Barton

Tennis ACT and Running for Resilience (R4R) have partnered to launch Tennis for Resilience, a free weekly social tennis initiative supporting mental wellbeing and community connection in Canberra.
Tennis for Resilience is designed to be a free, fun, relaxed way to boost your wellbeing and connect with your community, using movement and a social sport to build resilience.
R4R is known for its work in promoting mental health through community-based physical activity. Together, Tennis ACT and R4R are creating a space where people of all ages and experience levels can connect, unwind and feel part of something positive.
The Details:
- 10-week program every Friday starting 13 March
- 4:00–5:30pm
- Barton Tennis Club followed by a post session drink at The Dock
- Cost: Free
- More information: Tennis for Resilience — Running for Resilience
Participants enjoy:
- Free court hire
- Free racquets, balls, and POP Tennis equipment
- A welcoming, inclusive environment suitable for all ages
- Optional guided activities encouraging fun, movement and connection
- A post-session social opportunity held at The Dock for participants and families.
- Weekly Tennis Pack giveaway that includes a free tennis racquet, a club membership, balls and a voucher for The Dock (giveaway held at The Dock following each weekly session)
Tennis for Resilience is here – and everyone is welcome.