Workday Canberra International 2026 Champions Crowned as Tennis Delivers Unforgettable Week in the Nation’s Capital

The Workday Canberra International 2026, Canberra’s premier tennis tournament, today crowned the 2026 champions in front of enthusiastic crowds throughout an action-packed week of world-class tennis.

The Women’s Singles Final title was claimed by Joanna Garland (TPE), who delivered a composed and confident performance to defeat Polina Kudermetova (UZB) 6-4 6-2 in the championship match. Garland showcased her consistency and competitive edge under pressure, sealing a standout victory and marking a significant milestone in her professional career.

The Men’s Singles title was decided in a high-quality championship match between two of the game’s most exciting Next Gen talents, with Alexander Blockx (BEL) delivering a composed and assured performance to defeat Rafael Jodar (ESP) 6-4 6-4. Both players showcased their athleticism, shot-making and competitive maturity beyond their years, thrilling the Canberra crowd and underlining the Workday Canberra International’s reputation as a launchpad for emerging stars.

The Women’s Doubles title was claimed by Maria Kozyreva and Iryna Shymanovich (RUS/BLR), who fought superbly to lift the trophy over Ena Shibahara and Vera Zvonareva (JPN/RUS) 7-6(9) 7-5(10). While the Men’s Doubles title was secured by American pairing Mac Kiger and Reese Stalder, an established ATP Challenger combination with multiple titles together on the international circuit. The duo delivered a composed and clinical performance to defeat Australians Blake Bayldon and Patrick Harper 7-6 6-3 in the championship match.

Tournament Director, Lawrence Robertson, “this year’s Workday Canberra International has been a great success. We have once again seen the event underpin its position as Canberra’s premier summer sporting event and we continue to uncover the next generation of superstars on both the men’s and women’s tours. Alongside of this, we also celebrate the very best of the Canberran tennis community off-court and throughout the week we have hosted Kids Tennis Day, Coaches Conferences, Women Leaders in Tennis and who can forget our very first winner of the 1 Point Slam, Yanping Yu who had an unforgettable day on court with Nick Kyrgios.

We have seen over 12,000 through the gates and the event will have delivered over $2m worth into the local economy none of which would be possible without the support of our major partner Workday, our event partners and our incredible volunteers and ball crew who have helped deliver another week of world class tennis in the capital”.

Tennis ACT CEO, Mark La Brooy, “what we’ve witnessed this week is tennis at its best – energetic, inclusive and inspiring. It’s been wonderful to also welcome the GLTA Canberra Clay Classic onsite through the week as well as see families and fans of all ages come together to enjoy both tournaments. It’s been great to have local food providers Papi Deli, Sushi Sushi and Underground Spirits, alongside clothing retailer Rallee elevating the event again this year.”

The final ACT place in the AO 1 Point Slam has been claimed, with Yanping Yu securing automatic entry into the Qualifying Round at Melbourne Park on Monday 12 January. Yanping will now compete for the $1 million prize.

Yanping joins Ashleigh Simes, who earned direct entry into the Main Draw on Rod Laver Arena, 14 January after her victory at last month’s ACT State Championships.

The success of the 2026 Workday Canberra International is made possible thanks to the ongoing support from the ACT Government, Events ACT, Workday, Icon Water and many valued partners, as well as the dedication of the volunteer workforce and ballkid program.