Play Tennis Week 2025

Book Your FREE Court for Play Tennis Week!

Monday 15 September 2025
Tennis ACT

Tennis clubs across the ACT and region are offering FREE court hire all week from 22-28 September 2025. So, grab a mate, family member or colleague and let’s play tennis! 

No membership, no worries. All you need to do is book online via your local club – then the court is yours.*

Redeem code: PLAYTENNIS

Book Directly Via Your Local Participating Club

Northside:

Ainslie Tennis ClubBook here
Belconnen Tennis ClubBook here
Braddon Tennis ClubBook here
Campbell Tennis Club Book here
Gold Creek SchoolBook here
Kaleen and District Tennis ClubBook here
Kippax Tennis ClubBook here
Majura Tennis ClubBook here
Melba Tennis ClubBook here
O’Connor Tennis ClubBook here
Radford College Book here
Reid Tennis ClubBook here
*Tennis World – Canberra Tennis CentreBook here
Turner Tennis ClubBook here

Southside:

Barton Tennis ClubBook here
Canberra Grammar SchoolBook here
Kambah Tennis ClubBook here
Manuka Tennis ClubBook here
Narrabundah Tennis ClubBook here
Red Hill Tennis ClubBook here
Southlands Mawson Tennis ClubBook here
The Pines Tennis ClubBook here
Torrens Tennis ClubBook here
Wesley Tennis ClubBook here
Weston Creek Tennis ClubBook here
Yarralumla Tennis ClubBook here

Regional:

Bungendore Park Tennis ClubBook here
Googong Tennis ClubBook here
Jerrabomberra Tennis ClubBook here
Murrumbateman Tennis Club Book here
Queanbeyan Park Tennis Club Waniassa StBook here
Queanbeyan Park Tennis Club Campbell StBook here

*T&Cs; Promotion expires 28 September 2025. 1 x 60min free court hire per user can be redeemed on bookings 22-28 September 2025. Available at all clubs across the ACT & region, excluding North Woden Tennis Club and Forrest Tennis Club. Tennis World Canberra bookings are for outdoor courts only. 