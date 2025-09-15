Play Tennis Week 2025

Tennis clubs across the ACT and region are offering FREE court hire all week from 22-28 September 2025. So, grab a mate, family member or colleague and let’s play tennis!

No membership, no worries. All you need to do is book online via your local club – then the court is yours.*

Redeem code: PLAYTENNIS

Book Directly Via Your Local Participating Club

Northside:

Southside:

Regional:

*T&Cs; Promotion expires 28 September 2025. 1 x 60min free court hire per user can be redeemed on bookings 22-28 September 2025. Available at all clubs across the ACT & region, excluding North Woden Tennis Club and Forrest Tennis Club. Tennis World Canberra bookings are for outdoor courts only.