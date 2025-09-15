Play Tennis Week 2025

Tennis clubs across the ACT and region are offering FREE court hire all week from 22-28 September 2025. So, grab a mate, family member or colleague and let’s play tennis!
No membership, no worries. All you need to do is book online via your local club – then the court is yours.*
Redeem code: PLAYTENNIS
Book Directly Via Your Local Participating Club
Northside:
|Ainslie Tennis Club
|Book here
|Belconnen Tennis Club
|Book here
|Braddon Tennis Club
|Book here
|Campbell Tennis Club
|Book here
|Gold Creek School
|Book here
|Kaleen and District Tennis Club
|Book here
|Kippax Tennis Club
|Book here
|Majura Tennis Club
|Book here
|Melba Tennis Club
|Book here
|O’Connor Tennis Club
|Book here
|Radford College
|Book here
|Reid Tennis Club
|Book here
|*Tennis World – Canberra Tennis Centre
|Book here
|Turner Tennis Club
|Book here
Southside:
|Barton Tennis Club
|Book here
|Canberra Grammar School
|Book here
|Kambah Tennis Club
|Book here
|Manuka Tennis Club
|Book here
|Narrabundah Tennis Club
|Book here
|Red Hill Tennis Club
|Book here
|Southlands Mawson Tennis Club
|Book here
|The Pines Tennis Club
|Book here
|Torrens Tennis Club
|Book here
|Wesley Tennis Club
|Book here
|Weston Creek Tennis Club
|Book here
|Yarralumla Tennis Club
|Book here
Regional:
|Bungendore Park Tennis Club
|Book here
|Googong Tennis Club
|Book here
|Jerrabomberra Tennis Club
|Book here
|Murrumbateman Tennis Club
|Book here
|Queanbeyan Park Tennis Club Waniassa St
|Book here
|Queanbeyan Park Tennis Club Campbell St
|Book here
*T&Cs; Promotion expires 28 September 2025. 1 x 60min free court hire per user can be redeemed on bookings 22-28 September 2025. Available at all clubs across the ACT & region, excluding North Woden Tennis Club and Forrest Tennis Club. Tennis World Canberra bookings are for outdoor courts only.