Presented by CBR Massage
A free community event celebrating women and girls in sport!
To register your interest, head to our Canberra Girls Get Active Facebook Event here
Date: Sunday, 30 March 2025
Time: 10 am – 12 pm
Location: Canberra Tennis Centre, Riggall Place, Lyneham
Tennis ACT is excited to invite women and girls of all ages to Canberra Girls Get Active Day – a fun, free community event design to encourage active lifestyles in a welcoming and inclusive environment. Whether you’re looking to try a new sport, meet like-minded people, or just have a great time, there’s something for everyone!
Event highlights:
- Try out over 10 different local sports
- Pop Tennis & Cardio Tennis activities & drills
- Free hot shots tennis classes
- Free seated massages
- 200 racquets to giveaway to the first 200 kids
- Other giveaways and prizes
- Live DJ
Sports list:
Grab your friends, bring you family and join us for a fantastic morning of movement!