Menu

20 February 2025 | Tennis ACT

Presented by CBR Massage

 

A free community event celebrating women and girls in sport!

To register your interest, head to our Canberra Girls Get Active Facebook Event here

Date: Sunday, 30 March 2025

Time: 10 am – 12 pm

Location: Canberra Tennis Centre, Riggall Place, Lyneham

Register now

Tennis ACT is excited to invite women and girls of all ages to Canberra Girls Get Active Day – a fun, free community event design to encourage active lifestyles in a welcoming and inclusive environment. Whether you’re looking to try a new sport, meet like-minded people, or just have a great time, there’s something for everyone!

Event highlights:

  • Try out over 10 different local sports
  • Pop Tennis & Cardio Tennis activities & drills
  • Free hot shots tennis classes
  • Free seated massages
  • 200 racquets to giveaway to the first 200 kids
  • Other giveaways and prizes
  • Live DJ

Sports list:

Grab your friends, bring you family and join us for a fantastic morning of movement!

Latest

View more
© Copyright 2026 Tennis Australia
WP 6.8.5, 54 queries in 2.133 seconds.