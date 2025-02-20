Canberra Girls Get Active Day 2025

20 February 2025 | Tennis ACT

Presented by CBR Massage

A free community event celebrating women and girls in sport!

To register your interest, head to our Canberra Girls Get Active Facebook Event here

Date: Sunday, 30 March 2025

Time: 10 am – 12 pm

Location: Canberra Tennis Centre, Riggall Place, Lyneham

Register now

Tennis ACT is excited to invite women and girls of all ages to Canberra Girls Get Active Day – a fun, free community event design to encourage active lifestyles in a welcoming and inclusive environment. Whether you’re looking to try a new sport, meet like-minded people, or just have a great time, there’s something for everyone!

Event highlights:

Try out over 10 different local sports

different local sports Pop Tennis & Cardio Tennis activities & drills

Free hot shots tennis classes

Free seated massages

200 racquets to giveaway to the first 200 kids

Other giveaways and prizes

Live DJ

Sports list:

Grab your friends, bring you family and join us for a fantastic morning of movement!