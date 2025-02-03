A selection of Canberra's brightest young tennis players had the opportunity to represent the ACT at the Super 10s National Camp held in Melbourne from January 22-26, during the Australian Open 2025.

Led by ACT Talent Development Manager Nathan Price, the camp provided young players with the unique opportunity to train, compete and learn in a high-performance environment. Nathan stated, "our players are very lucky to have access to such a large number of amazing opportunities and experiences that the National Camp and AO provides." The seven participants included Bon Johansen, Odin Stroud, Kai Dai, Lindsay Grave, Celeste Rubiano, Ekaterina Rankin and Lilla Hegan.

A special congratulations to Celeste Rubiano and Odin Stroud, who were both part of the winning teams at the camp after 7 rounds of matchplay.

Highlights of the camp

With a focus on the theme of "experiences," players took part in a variety of activities, including:





Matchplay and training sessions with national coaches



On court sessions with former world number 1 players, including:

Lleyton Hewitt on competitiveness and the Hewitt "hustle." Ash Barty on slice backhands. Pat Rafter on volleys.





An inspirational Q&A session with recently retired Australian Champion Luke Saville .

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Partaking in the Coin Toss for matches.



Hitting on the iconic Rod Laver Arena .

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Walking the Walk of Champions , learning about tennis history and its legends.

, learning about tennis history and its legends.

Participating in wellbeing activities and tennis-specific education at the International Hall of Fame .

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The camp served as both a learning and development opportunity for these young ACT players.