Beach Tennis Open Day

29 November 2024 | Tennis ACT

Join Us for a Beach Tennis Day!

As summer approaches, we’re excited to invite the entire tennis community to a fun and energetic Beach Tennis Day!

Date: Sunday, December 15th

Time: 9:00 AM – 11:00 AM

Location: Beach Volleyball Courts, Lyneham

Come along and enjoy a morning of friendly competition, beach tennis fun, and some much-needed sunshine! Whether you’re an experienced player or a beginner, it’s a fantastic opportunity to connect with fellow tennis enthusiasts and make the most of the warm weather.

Bring your best game and a positive attitude. See you there!

Please RSVP through the link below so we can make sure to have enough courts for everyone.

Clubspark / Tennis ACT / Beach Tennis Canberra