Join Us for a Beach Tennis Day!
As summer approaches, we’re excited to invite the entire tennis community to a fun and energetic Beach Tennis Day!
Date: Sunday, December 15th
Time: 9:00 AM – 11:00 AM
Location: Beach Volleyball Courts, Lyneham
Come along and enjoy a morning of friendly competition, beach tennis fun, and some much-needed sunshine! Whether you’re an experienced player or a beginner, it’s a fantastic opportunity to connect with fellow tennis enthusiasts and make the most of the warm weather.
Bring your best game and a positive attitude. See you there!
Please RSVP through the link below so we can make sure to have enough courts for everyone.