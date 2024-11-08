Ash Barty Schools Challenge

8 November 2024 | Tennis ACT

Attention Schools!

The Ash Barty Schools Challenge is an exciting competition designed to promote physical fitness, teamwork and sportsmanship among Primary School students through engaging tennis-related activities.

The competition is designed to inspire schools to embrace tennis by providing a chance to win a special visit from tennis champion Ash Barty. Schools who are signed up to the program and actively submit entries in the competition go in the draw to win this opportunity.

The challenge will begin on the 15th October and close on the 11th April 2025. For further information on submitting an entry, please visit the Ash Barty Schools Challenge website here.