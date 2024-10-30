Workday Canberra International Pre-sale Tickets Out Now!

30 October 2024 | Tennis ACT

Click the link below to get exclusive pre-sale ticket access to the Workday Canberra International 2025 and go in the draw to with a Nick Kyrgios signed racquet! Each ticket is one entry.

Witness world-class tennis up-close and personal as the next generation of Grand Slam champions look to start their 2025 season with a bang. Running from December 29 – January 4 2025, the ATP125 and WTA125 event promises to bring Canberra fans as close as possible to the thrill of world-class tennis. With Semi Finals and Finals Day selling out in 2024, make sure you book today!

The winners will be drawn at Community Tennis Day on Sunday November 3rd, 2024!

To secure your place at Canberra’s premier sporting event, purchase your pre-sale tickets here