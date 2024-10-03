Community Tennis Day 2024

3 October 2024 | Tennis ACT

FREE event to launch the Summer of Tennis!

Community Tennis Day will be the place to check out and experience what the Summer of Tennis has in store, and officially launch the Workday Canberra International 2025. This event will be action-packed, with something for everyone. Kids will have fun in free Tennis Hot Shots classes by Tennis World Canberra, ballkid activities, roaming characters, face painting and glitter tattoos. There will also be plenty of activities for the adults, including Cardio Tennis classes, or your chance to try out Pop Tennis. Off court, there will be a range of food options available, tunes from a local DJ, free seated massages from CBR Massage, or grab a photo with the Australian Open trophies.

The first 200 kids aged 12 or under through the gates will receive a free tennis racquet!

The event is open to all ages, genders and abilities. No tennis experience is required, simply turn up and get ready to have a great time.

When: Sunday 3 Nov, 10:00am – 12:00pm

Where: Canberra Tennis Centre

This is a FREE community event. In the event of wet weather the event will be moved indoors at the Canberra Tennis Centre.