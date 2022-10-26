Community Tennis Day 2022

Tennis World Canberra, 26 October 2022 | Tennis ACT

Welcome to the Summer of Tennis!

This FREE community event will be the place to check out and experience what the Summer of Tennis has in store, and officially launch the P2 Advisory Canberra International 2023. This event will be action-packed, with something for everyone. Kids will have fun in free Tennis Hot Shots classes by Tennis World Canberra, ballkid activities, roaming characters, face painting and glitter tattoos.

There will be plenty of activities for the adults, including Cardio Tennis classes, or your chance to try out complementary formats such as Pop Tennis. Off court there will be a range of food options available, tunes from a local DJ and a chance to grab a photo with the Australian Open trophies. The first 200 kids aged 12 or under through the gates will receive a free tennis racquet!