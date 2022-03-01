Canberra Girls Get Active Day

1 March 2022 | Tennis ACT

Tennis ACT is teaming up with sports across the capital to host a FREE community event aimed at inspiring, energising and empowering young women to be more active.

Women and girls will have the opportunity to try out a number of sports onsite, free classes from our friends at Next Gen, Women Self Defence classes,, roaming characters, face painting, glitter tattoos tunes from a local DJ and much more!

The first 100 girls aged 12 or under through the gates will receive a free tennis racquet. The event is open to women and girls of all ages and abilities, boys and men are more than welcome to attend also.

For more information head CLICK HERE.