23 September 2024 | Tennis ACT

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Tennis ACT,” said Jenny Crandell, Acting State Manager for Sport4All in NSW and ACT. “At Sport4All, we believe that every individual deserves the chance to experience the benefits of sports. By joining forces with Tennis ACT, we will provide the Tennis ACT affiliates with the resources and confidence to welcome and support individuals of all abilities in their tennis communities.”

Tennis ACT is excited to announce a new partnership with Sport4All, aimed at promoting inclusivity and driving positive change in tennis. With 22.1% of people in the ACT identifying as having disability , this collaboration will provide Tennis ACT affiliates with the understanding, confidence and capability to make tennis welcoming for everyone, including people with disability.

In the most recent year, across the 37 affiliates Tennis ACT had a record-breaking 37,166 participants, marking an 8% increase from previous years. This growth reflects Tennis ACT’s dedication to expanding the sport’s reach and ensuring it is accessible to all.

Mark La Brooy, CEO of Tennis ACT, expressed his excitement for the partnership, “We are excited to be partnering with Sport4All and are looking forward to providing educational opportunities and strategies to our Tennis ACT affiliates. The partnership will enable our affiliates to empower and grow their capabilities and confidence in ensuring our sport is accessible and welcoming for everyone.”

With this partnership, we are promoting diversity, equipping the Tennis ACT affiliates with the right tools and strategies to include people with disability when, where and how they choose. We want to ensure that everyone can enjoy Tennis in the ACT, breaking down barriers and ensuring everyone is included.