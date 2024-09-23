Canberra Wheelchair Open 2024

23 September 2024 | Tennis ACT

The ITF Canberra Wheelchair Open returns to the Canberra Tennis Centre tomorrow, with the strongest field in history of the event.

This year’s competition is particularly exciting with Paralympian Anderson Parker leading as the top seed for the men’s events. The tournament will also see the participation of the next generation of Japanese players, including five athletes in total, among whom is the 2024 US Open Girls Champion, Yuma Takamuro.

The event boasts impressive participation numbers, with the men’s and junior events nearly full, indicating the growing interest and development in wheelchair tennis. Notably, junior Australian players who have recently returned from the US Open will be competing, including Jin Woodman who reached the boys singles semi-final, Ben Wenzel who became the US Open boys’ doubles champion, and the first Australian junior to win a wheelchair Grand Slam title, along with Yassin Hill and Isla Gillespie, the latter being a local Sydney girl concluding her junior career.

Tennis Australia’s National Lead IE&D Events, Daniel O’Neill said “It’s an exciting time for the Canberra Wheelchair Open, with record participation numbers, particularly in the juniors, it shows that there are many players that benefit from an event like this that allows them to compete locally at an international level and we look forward to seeing it continue to grow in the years to come.”

The ACT’s top Wheelchair Tennis Player Matthew Leggett will take to the court. Matthew is a former Canberra Open singles finalist and doubles champion on the UNIQLO Wheelchair Tour. Matthew will be looking to repeat his 2019 performance where he nearly completed the title double. Matthew is also a respected leader throughout the ACT & Region tennis community and is the Vice President at North Woden Tennis Club.

This event not only showcases the athletic prowess of the competitors but also serves as a testament to the inclusive spirit of sports, offering a platform for athletes with disabilities to compete and excel at a high level. It’s a celebration of determination, skill, and the love of the game, promising to be a memorable occasion for both participants and spectators.

The competition gets underway tomorrow, with finals day to be held on Thursday. Entry is free.

Image: ACT player Matthew Leggett

Media enquires; Rochelle Kahlefeldt, Tennis ACT – 0418412527