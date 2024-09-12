Applications open for the Summer of Tennis

12 September 2024 | Tennis ACT

Join the crew!

We are excited to share that expressions of interest are now open for the 2026 Workday Canberra International Ballkid and Volunteer roles!

The 2026 Workday Canberra International will be held from January 4th to 10th.

Ballkids play an integral role in ensuring that tennis tournaments run smoothly. Throughout the summer of tennis, each Ballkid is a focal part of every game. Whether you’re a seasoned tennis player or just a fan of the game, being a Ballkid is open to everyone! We provide all the training needed, and no prior experience is required!

Never been a Ballkid? That’s okay! To find out more and have a go, come along to our come and try session. The team will be there to take you through the basics and answer any questions you may have!

Expressions of interest are open for boys and girls aged 11 to 16 years.

Register your interest here > National Ballkid Program | Ballkids, Officials, Coaches and Volunteers | Learn | Tennis Australia

Volunteers

Join our team of amazing volunteers at the Workday Canberra International and go behind-the-scenes to help us deliver truly memorable moments for the world’s best players and their fans.

Register your interest here > Volunteer Event Roles | Careers | About Tennis Australia | Tennis Australia

Bring a friend along!

Why not share this experience with someone special? Invite a friend to join you as a Ballkid or Volunteer, and make it a fun and memorable adventure together.