Women leaders in Tennis Program

23 July 2024 | Tennis ACT

In its third year, the Women leaders in Tennis Program aims to support women in the tennis, helping them build knowledge, skills and confidence to step into leadership positions in their tennis communities. Tennis is committed to embracing diversity by making our sport welcoming, safe and inclusive for everyone, giving each person the opportunity to be included and engaged though tennis in a way that is positive and meaningful for them.

The 2024 ACT program saw six women representing Kaleen, Barton, Melba, Manuka Clubs and Tennis World Canberra. The participants were part of a four-month learning journey involving face-to-face workshops and online learnings covering topics such as leading self, leading others and leading change. Each participant was encouraged to identify a key issue in their club or community and implement what they had learnt in the program to create potential solutions in which they could solve their identified problem, putting their new found knowledge into practice. A common theme identified by the participants was the reduced number of women in clubs and youth participation in competition accompanied with a limited awareness of tennis in schools.

Overall, the graduating group felt empowered and more connected with other like-minded people in their tennis community. We are excited to see what these amazing women do next, and will continue to grow our network of women leaders in tennis.