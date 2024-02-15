Beyond Bank supporting the local community

15 February 2024 | Tennis ACT

Today, Tennis ACT were delighted to announce a partnership with Beyond Bank as the Official Banking Partner.

Tennis ACT CEO Mark La Brooy was delighted with the announcement, “we are thrilled to partner with Beyond Bank. Community is at the core for Beyond Bank, and we welcome their entire team to the tennis family.

La Brooy continued, “The partnership includes supporting the Volunteer Award, which awards volunteers across our region who are doing a fantastic job year-round. This is a great opportunity to recognise the fantastic work and the impact they make in our sport. Beyond Bank will also partner with the Tennis ACT Awards, including presenting an award to the Club of the Year”.

David Taylor, Community Development Manager ACT, Beyond Bank echoed La Brooy “We’re delighted to collaborate with an organisation that’s dedicated to making a positive impact in the community.

“We recognise the importance of sport and its place in our local community. We know that sporting clubs are where people come together to connect and participate, which leads to stronger, healthier, and safer communities.

We’re excited and proud to see the Beyond Bank logo at the Canberra Tennis Centre, and we can’t wait to build on this partnership over the next two years.”

Meet the team from Beyond Bank at the Canberra Girls Get Active Day, Sunday 3 March at the Canberra Tennis Centre. This is a free community event that inspires, motivates and encourages women and girls to become more active.

Support the bank that supports us. Visit www.beyondbank.com.au/tennis-act to find out more.