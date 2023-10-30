Canberra International 2024 Launches

30 October 2023 | Tennis ACT

Canberra will cement itself in the Summer of Tennis by hosting the highest level ATP Challenger event worldwide, and the highest WTA event the Capital has seen in decades.

Following a record-breaking Community Tennis Day which saw over 1000 attendees in two hours, tickets for the 2024 Canberra International are now available to purchase via www.canberrainternational.com.au Running from 31 Dec – 6 Jan, 2024 the Canberra International will return bigger and better than ever. Having been upgraded to an ATP125 and WTA125, the event promises to welcome a host of the world’s top 100 players as they compete for a total prize pool of USD$320,000.

Tournament Director, Lawrence Robertson and Tennis ACT CEO, Mark La Brooy officially launched the summer’s event on Friday at the Canberra Tennis Centre. The elevated playing field will attract tennis fans from around the ACT and NSW region. With new community activations and local food and beverage, there will be something for everyone as the event showcases the best of the Capital’s local produce. New community activations include Pride Day, Women and Girls Day, First Nations Day plus the return of the popular Twilight Session – a chance to experience the semi finals under lights, with food trucks, local beverages and tunes from a local DJ.

Those in attendance will be able to witness world-class tennis up-close and personal, as the next generation of Grand Slam champions use the event as a launchpad for their 2024 season. The Canberra International has shown to be a pivotal event for emerging players’ careers. After taking the Women’s Singles Championship in Canberra, Katie Boulter (GBR) surged up the rankings, winning her first WTA250 event in Nottingham, and landing at a career high of #50. Likewise, Canberra International 2023 Men’s Champion, Marton Fucsovics (HUN) had an impressive 2023 season, reaching the semi-finals of the ATP250 event in Stuttgart, Germany taking out Denis Shapovalov and Taylor Fritz on the way. Fucsovics currently sits at a ranking of #52.

Tickets are now available via Eventbrite from $10 with kids under 12 free. Tickets are selling fast so make sure to secure your seat at Canberra’s premier sporting event this summer.