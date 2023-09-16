Tennis ACT award the best in the ACT & Region

16 September 2023 | Tennis ACT

Tonight, the Tennis ACT Awards were held at Manuka Oval with over 120 guests in attendance from the tennis community.

The event highlights collective successes including club growth, coaching talent and player highlights, showcasing the people and groups who were responsible for making it happen.

Tennis ACT CEO Mark La Brooy said it was a night to recognise and celebrate the fantastic tennis community. “Tonight was a great opportunity to celebrate our tennis community, across all levels of our sport”.

“For the first time in history the Coaching Excellence – Club category was won by a female coach, Sandy Moore. This is fantastic recognition, and really demonstrates the inclusive environment seen across all levels of our sport. Sandy has played a major role in giving women and girls the opportunity to play tennis, including developing programs such as Preschool Hotshots, #nolimits girls squad, and delivering the Tennis4Teens program – an initiative that gets more teenage girls into the sport in a fun and supportive environment”.

La Brooy continued, “Melba Tennis Club also took home multiple awards, as Club of the Year, and Narelle Sykes from the Melba Tennis Club was awarded the Volunteer Achievement Award”.

2023 Tennis ACT Award winners;

Athlete of the Year: Nick Kyrgios

Coaching Excellence – Club: Sandy Moore, On the Line Tennis, Melba Tennis Club

Coaching Excellence – Development: Myles Emery

Coaching Excellence – Performance: Alun Jones

ACT Adult Club Player of the Year: Daniel Green, Weston Creek Tennis Club

ACT Junior Club Player of the Year: Rayan Kheradpezhouh, Queanbeyan Park Tennis Club

Junior Athlete of the Year – Male: Charlie Camus

Junior Athlete of the Year – Female: Alisha Kumar

Most Outstanding Athlete with a Disability: Matthew Leggett

Most Outstanding 30+ Tennis Master: Ros Balodis

Excellence in Officiating: John Blom

Most Outstanding Tennis Club or Venue: Melba Tennis Club

Volunteer Achievement Award: Narelle Sykes, Melba Tennis Club

Most Outstanding Inclusion Initiative: Marymead CatholicCare – Neurodiversity Come & Try Day

Most Outstanding School: Red Hill Primary School

Winners from the Tennis ACT Awards in linked categories will be nominated for the prestigious Tennis Australia Awards, the Newcombe Medal.