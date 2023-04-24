ACT’s Oscar Andrews Claims National Title

24 April 2023 | Tennis ACT

ACT’s Oscar Andrews has emerged as the 14/u Boys National Champion in the Australian Junior Claycourt Championships, securing a decisive victory over Ashton Chan (NSW) with a score of 6-0, 6-1. The thrilling match took place at the Canberra Tennis Centre, where Andrews enjoyed the enthusiastic support of his hometown crowd.

Expressing his delight at the win, Andrews said, “I am happy with the win. I played my own game, and I wanted to come into the finals aggressively.” The talented young athlete showcased his skills and determination throughout the match, ensuring that his aggressive approach paid off.

Tennis ACT CEO Kim Kachel praised Andrews’ achievement, saying, “It’s a huge accomplishment to win a national title. There is a rich history of champions winning these national titles, and it’s a great step on a player’s journey.” Kachel pointed out that Andrews now joins the ranks of local legends such as Nick Kyrgios, Annerly Poulos, and Charlie Camus, who have all claimed national championships in recent years. He wished all the athletes success in their future endeavors.

Oscar Andrews’ journey to the final of the 14/u Boys National Championship in the Australian Junior Claycourt Championships was a remarkable display of talent, perseverance, and dedication. Here’s an overview of his road to the final:

Round 1: In the opening round, Andrews faced a challenging match against Yokota Ho. Despite losing the first set 0-6, Andrews showed resilience and determination as he battled back to win the second set 7-5. As the match wore on, Andrews maintained his momentum and was leading 5-3 in the third set when Ho retired due to injury. This hard-fought victory set the stage for Andrews’ impressive performance in the tournament.

Round 2: In the second round, Andrews demonstrated his skill and precision against Shannon Anek. He maintained focus and control, utilizing a mix of aggressive baseline play and skillful net approaches to outmaneuver his opponent. Andrews secured a convincing win with a score of 6-1, 6-2, advancing to the next round with confidence.

Round 3: The third round saw Andrews pitted against a strong competitor, Filip Fantasia. The match was closely contested, with both players displaying exceptional skill and determination. The first set went to a tiebreak, which Andrews won 7-6(5), showcasing his mental resilience and ability to handle pressure. Riding the wave of his first-set victory, Andrews dominated the second set, winning 6-1 and securing his place in the final.

Final: In the final match, Andrews faced off against Ashton Chan from NSW. Andrews’ aggressive game strategy, powerful serves, and relentless groundstrokes were on full display as he dominated the court, winning the match with an impressive score of 6-0, 6-1. His victory in the Australian Junior Claycourt Championships earned him the title of 14/u Boys National Champion.

Throughout his journey to the final, Andrews demonstrated a keen understanding of strategy, an ability to adapt to various opponents’ playing styles, and a mental and physical resilience that proved crucial to his success. His triumph in the Australian Junior Claycourt Championships marks a significant milestone in his budding tennis career and serves as a shining example of the growing pool of tennis talent in the ACT and region.