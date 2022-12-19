Multiple Grand Slam Champion and Former Top 10 and Wimbledon Quarterfinalist headline the P2 Advisory Canberra International

19 December 2022 | Tennis ACT

The field has been announced ahead of the ACT and region’s premier international tennis event, the P2 Advisory Canberra International 2023.

The tournament will make a long-awaited return to the Canberra Tennis Centre from 1-7 January, as Canberra hosts some of the best men and women in the world, as they use the tournament as a vital lead up to the Australian Open.

The men’s field is headlined by 2021 Wimbledon Quarterfinalist Marton Fucsovics (HUN). Fucsovics has a career high ranking of #31 in the world. Fucsovics is no stranger to Canberra, with a Runner Up performance in the East Hotel Canberra Challenger 2018, falling in the final to champion Andreas Seppi (ITA).

The men’s field also welcomes Federico Delbonis (ARG), with a career high of #33 in the world. Delbonis has secured some impressive wins over the years including defeating tennis greats including Roger Federer, Andy Murray and Stan Wawrinka.

Other players to keep an eye on in the Men’s draw are Emilo Gomez (ECU) and Hugo Gaston (FRA) who both round out the top three seeds.

Likewise, the Women’s field is incredibly strong with Kristina Mladenovic (FRA), a 9 time Grand Slam Champion (6 x Women’s Doubles (AO x 2 and French Open x 4); 3 x Mixed Doubles Champion (AO x 2 and Wimbledon x1) and a career high ranking of #10 in singles and #1 in doubles.

Kamilla Rakhimova will arrive in Canberra as the number one seed, with Yue Yuan (CHN) and Kateryna Baindl (UKR) rounding out the top three seeds – all current top 100. Rising stars Diane Parry (FRA), and Clara Tauson (DEN) will be ones to keep an eye on in the women’s draw, as they look to make their mark on the World Tour.

P2 Advisory Canberra International Tournament Director Kim Kachel “We are thrilled to welcome a star-studded field to the nation’s capital. Canberra also has a proud history of discovering emerging tennis talent over the years, and this year will be no different” Kachel said.

“While the top seeds for both the Men’s and Women’s draw are equally impressive, eyes will also be on rising stars including Luca Van Assche (FRA) who is the youngest in the draw at just 18 in the Men’s, plus Italy’s Francesco Passaro and Luca Nardi at 19 years of age.

”We encourage Canberran’s to come and experience world-class tennis on their doorstep. This is the first stop for many players on their Australian summer of tennis tour and we are looking forward to hosting them for an unforgettable Canberra experience”.

The P2 Advisory Canberra International will see the women and men compete for a total prize pool of USD $190,000. The men will take to the court in the ATP Challenger 100 event, the highest Challenger event in the country. The women will compete in the ITF 60 event.

The P2 Advisory Canberra International is made possible by support from local partners, businesses, Events ACT, ACT Government and Tennis Australia.

Tickets to the P2 Advisory Canberra International start from just $5, with kids going for free (excluding finals). For ticketing please visit: https://www.tennis.com.au/act/canberra-international-2023

P2 Advisory Canberra International fast facts