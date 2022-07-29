Friends of the Canberra Tennis Centre

29 July 2022 | Tennis ACT

Leave your legacy whilst helping enhance the Canberra Tennis Centre with this landscaping project.

The Friends of the Canberra Tennis Centre are seeking to raise funds to reinvigorate and expand the landscape around the beautiful tennis centre which will include planning, purchase and planting of trees and shrubs. At this stage it is estimated that about 100 trees and shrubs will be planted across the facility.

The Canberra Tennis Centre is home to 25 outdoor courts and four indoor courts, and sees over 180,000 visitors per year. It is one of the best tennis facilities in the country, and hosts a range of national and international tournaments, major community events, and is home to coaching and programs for all ages and abilities.

Phase 1: Goal $5,000

Outcome: This goal will reinvigorate the entrance at the Canberra Tennis Centre, including new large planter pots, new plants and bulbs, some outdoor furniture and a plaque with recognition and thanks to the Friends of Tennis. It is envisaged that an avenue of trees will line the pathway from the venue entrance to the club house. Your chance to leave a legacy on site.

Phase 2: Goal $2,500 (in addition to phase 1)

Outcome: This goal will reinvigorate the area next to Court 8, at the European Claycourts. This area hosts many tournaments each year including the ACT Claycourt International back-to-back tournaments, the 12/u & 14/u Australian Claycourt Championships, plus many other tournaments across the year.

Phase 3: Goal $2,500 (in addition to phase 1 and 2)

Outcome: This goal will reinvigorate the area next to Court 10 and the European claycourts. This area hosts many tournaments each year including the ACT Claycourt International back-to-back tournaments, the 12/u & 14/u Australian Claycourt Championships, plus many other tournaments across the year.

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