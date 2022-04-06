Champions of clay crowned in Canberra

6 April 2022 | Tennis ACT

Over the past two weeks the ACT has hosted top international tennis talent from 15 different countries and crowned champions at back-to-back Claycourt International events. It was so exciting seeing these events taking place and the welcome that the players received from the public who came down to watch.

Groundsman Kal Liiband did an exceptional job providing the European claycourts and all the teams involved, from volunteers to officials and staff, ensured two highly successful events were delivered.

In the first week, the Claycourt International 1# titles went to Moyuka Uchijima (JPN) who overcame Australian Olivia Gadecki (AUS) in the women’s final, and Jason Kubler (AUS) who defeated his fellow Aussie Tristan Schoolkate (AUS) in the men’s final.

At the Claycourt International #2 the women’s title was won by Su-jeong Jang (KOR) who is currently ranked No. 179 in the world. The runner-up trophy went to 21-year-old Yuki Naito (JPN).

It was an all-Australian showdown in the men’s final for the second week in a row, and Jason Kubler claimed the Canberra Claycourt International double by backing up his win in the first week’s event, defeating Omar Jasika (AUS).

Tennis ACT congratulates all players and salutes the champions. Here are the detailed singles and doubles finals results.

RESULTS:

Claycourt International 1#

WOMEN’S FINAL

Moyuka Uchijima (JPN) defeated Olivia Gadecki (AUS) 6-2 6-2

MEN’S FINAL

Jason Kubler (AUS) defeated Tristan Schoolkate (AUS) 7-6 6-1

WOMEN’S DOUBLES FINAL

Na-lee Han / Su-jeong Jang (KOR) defeated Yuki Naito / Moyuka Uchijima (JPN) 3-6 6-2 10-5

MEN’S DOUBLES FINAL

Dane Sweeney / Li Tu (AUS) defeated Matthew Romios (AUS) / Eric Vanshelboim (UKR) 7-6 3-6 10-7

Claycourt International #2

WOMEN’S FINAL

Su-jeong Jang (KOR) defeated Yuki Naito (JPN) 6-7 6-1 6-4

MEN’S FINAL

Jason Kubler (AUS) defeated Omar Jasika (AUS) 1-6 6-3 7-6

WOMEN’S DOUBLES FINAL

Ankita Raina (IND) / Arina Rodionova (AUS) defeated Fernanda Contreras Gomez (MEX) / Alana Parnaby (AUS) 4-6 6-2 11-9

MEN’s DOUBLES FINAL

Adam Taylor / Jason Taylor (AUS) defeated Matthew Romios (AUS) / Eric Vanshelbolm (UKR) 7-6 4-6 14-12

Images: Anastasia Kachalkova

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