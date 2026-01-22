Youth Advisory Group
An initiative led by young people to provide insights and recommendations that define tennis within the ACT.
Tennis ACT established the Youth Advisory Group (YAG) to give young people a voice to influence change within our sport.
The YAG leads the way in defining what they want from tennis by providing insights and recommendations on current programs as well as future initiatives for tennis within the ACT.
Members also gain leadership skills, learn about sport governance and contribute to the growth of tennis in their community.
For more information, view the YAG Framework & Guidelines.
Responsibilities of the YAG
- Provide importance insights and perspectives on youth-related tennis initiatives
- Assess the current state of play for youth-related tennis activities within the ACT and region
- Make recommendations to Tennis ACT on areas of improvement within existing and new programs
- Advocate for youth-friendly policies and programs.
Structure and eligibility criteria
- Minimum of eight members who are passionate about tennis and have previous experience in the sport
- Members must be 14–21 years old at the time of application
- The YAG will be chaired by a Tennis ACT staff member who will arrange and preside over meetings, as well as report findings and make recommendations to the Tennis ACT Board and leadership team
- A second Tennis ACT staff member will act as secretary and prepare the minutes of meetings and record any recommendations. The secretary may act as alternate chair in the chair’s absence.
Benefits of becoming a member
- Develop and implement solutions to create a more sustainable tennis community
- Undertake professional development and enhance skills including communication, leadership, teamwork and influencing the decision-making process
- Gain a better understanding of the tennis landscape
- Have their voice heard on matters that affect their playing experience
- Develop a better understanding of Tennis ACT processes and systems
- Serve as a liaison, bringing issues, suggestions and feedback to Tennis ACT administration at meetings.