Social round-up: On-court smiles and summer fun
What have Australia's top-ranked players been up to? We've collated tweets and posts from this week to keep fans up to date.
Melbourne, Australia, 21 January 2021 | tennis.com.au
The countdown to Australian Open 2021 is on, with most of the world’s best players arriving in Australia this week …
After his title-winning run in Turkey, Alex de Minaur is training at Melbourne Park:
How good being back on this court 😍😍😍 I’ve missed you @AustralianOpen 🙏 pic.twitter.com/BMqNwl9y0u
— alex de minaur (@alexdeminaur) January 20, 2021
Ajla Tomljanovic, who started her season in Abu Dhabi, is excited to be back in Melbourne too:
Hi Melbourne 💙 🙏🏼 I’m so happy to see you again 🤗 pic.twitter.com/gKwppNZXxS
— Ajla Tomljanovic (@Ajlatom) January 20, 2021
John Peers, with family in tow, had a shorter flight. He’s landed in Melbourne from Perth:
Abbie Myers, who competed in Australian Open qualifying in Dubai last week, is happy to be back on home soil:
Back in Melbourne! Thanks @AustralianOpen for bringing us home safely. Now —> quarantine
— Abbie Myers (@abbiejanem) January 15, 2021
So too is Matthew Ebden, who is approaching two weeks in hotel quarantine with a positive mindset after his return from AO qualifying in Doha:
grateful 🙏#ausopen #AO21 #tennis #melbourne #australia #quarantine pic.twitter.com/ejsazPl9la
— Matt Ebden (@mattebden) January 19, 2021
Ellen Perez is looking for social media inspiration to keep her busy in quarantine:
Just beginning my 14 days of hotel quarantine! I’ll try to come up with some entertaining stuff but please post suggestions of things I should do or what you want to see. ☺️🤘
— Ellen Perez (@EllenPerez95) January 19, 2021
Perhaps she should watch some live sport? John Millman has been enjoying the cricket:
You can watch all the movies on Netflix, tv series on Prime but this test series is why live sport is so good. #AUSIND
— John Millman (@johnhmillman) January 19, 2021
All these arrivals has Melbourne-based Arina Rodionova feeling excited:
So good to see all the players arriving into Melbourne! Almost feels like things are back to normal (except 2 weeks quarantine but oh well).. Great job making it happen, can’t wait for the tournaments to start 🥳🥳🥳
— Arina Rodionova (@arinarodionova) January 16, 2021
Meanwhile, Maddison Inglis celebrated her 23rd birthday this week:
Todd Woodbridge visited country Victoria to join in AO Holiday Program fun:
And finally, Nick Kyrgios is reflecting on the importance of making others smile:
It is a great message from the Aussie star. Hopefully we’ll be seeing lots more smiles on court soon – at Melbourne Park and all across the country. Happy hitting!
