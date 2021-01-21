What have Australia's top-ranked players been up to? We've collated tweets and posts from this week to keep fans up to date.

The countdown to Australian Open 2021 is on, with most of the world’s best players arriving in Australia this week …

After his title-winning run in Turkey, Alex de Minaur is training at Melbourne Park:

How good being back on this court 😍😍😍 I’ve missed you @AustralianOpen 🙏 pic.twitter.com/BMqNwl9y0u — alex de minaur (@alexdeminaur) January 20, 2021

READ: Alex de Minaur wins Antalya Open title

Ajla Tomljanovic, who started her season in Abu Dhabi, is excited to be back in Melbourne too:

Hi Melbourne 💙 🙏🏼 I’m so happy to see you again 🤗 pic.twitter.com/gKwppNZXxS — Ajla Tomljanovic (@Ajlatom) January 20, 2021

John Peers, with family in tow, had a shorter flight. He’s landed in Melbourne from Perth:

Abbie Myers, who competed in Australian Open qualifying in Dubai last week, is happy to be back on home soil:

Back in Melbourne! Thanks @AustralianOpen for bringing us home safely. Now —> quarantine — Abbie Myers (@abbiejanem) January 15, 2021

So too is Matthew Ebden, who is approaching two weeks in hotel quarantine with a positive mindset after his return from AO qualifying in Doha:

Ellen Perez is looking for social media inspiration to keep her busy in quarantine:

Just beginning my 14 days of hotel quarantine! I’ll try to come up with some entertaining stuff but please post suggestions of things I should do or what you want to see. ☺️🤘 — Ellen Perez (@EllenPerez95) January 19, 2021

Perhaps she should watch some live sport? John Millman has been enjoying the cricket:

You can watch all the movies on Netflix, tv series on Prime but this test series is why live sport is so good. #AUSIND — John Millman (@johnhmillman) January 19, 2021

All these arrivals has Melbourne-based Arina Rodionova feeling excited:

So good to see all the players arriving into Melbourne! Almost feels like things are back to normal (except 2 weeks quarantine but oh well).. Great job making it happen, can’t wait for the tournaments to start 🥳🥳🥳 — Arina Rodionova (@arinarodionova) January 16, 2021

Meanwhile, Maddison Inglis celebrated her 23rd birthday this week:

Todd Woodbridge visited country Victoria to join in AO Holiday Program fun:

> READ: Kids across the country enjoying AO Holiday Program

And finally, Nick Kyrgios is reflecting on the importance of making others smile:

It is a great message from the Aussie star. Hopefully we’ll be seeing lots more smiles on court soon – at Melbourne Park and all across the country. Happy hitting!

