Melbourne, Australia, 21 January 2021 | tennis.com.au

The countdown to Australian Open 2021 is on, with most of the world’s best players arriving in Australia this week …

After his title-winning run in Turkey, Alex de Minaur is training at Melbourne Park:

Ajla Tomljanovic, who started her season in Abu Dhabi, is excited to be back in Melbourne too:

John Peers, with family in tow, had a shorter flight. He’s landed in Melbourne from Perth:

Abbie Myers, who competed in Australian Open qualifying in Dubai last week, is happy to be back on home soil:

So too is Matthew Ebden, who is approaching two weeks in hotel quarantine with a positive mindset after his return from AO qualifying in Doha:

Ellen Perez is looking for social media inspiration to keep her busy in quarantine:

Perhaps she should watch some live sport? John Millman has been enjoying the cricket:

All these arrivals has Melbourne-based Arina Rodionova feeling excited:

Meanwhile, Maddison Inglis celebrated her 23rd birthday this week:

Todd Woodbridge visited country Victoria to join in AO Holiday Program fun:

And finally, Nick Kyrgios is reflecting on the importance of making others smile:

It is a great message from the Aussie star. Hopefully we’ll be seeing lots more smiles on court soon – at Melbourne Park and all across the country. Happy hitting!

