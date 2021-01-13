Australia's Alex de Minaur has won his fourth ATP Tour singles title, claiming victory at this week's ATP 250 tournament in Turkey.

Antalya, Turkey, 13 January 2021 | Leigh Rogers

Alex de Minaur is the Antalya Open champion.

The 21-year-old secured the singles title when eighth-seeded Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan retired two games into today’s final.

Only 14 points were played in the final, with De Minaur winning 10 of them. The Australian was leading 2-0 when Bublik retired with an ankle injury.

“I twisted my ankle yesterday and finished with an adrenaline rush for the best win of my life. I was so lucky to win. I tried to play. I was in the physio room for three hours yesterday and I tried to get ready for the match today,” a disappointed Bublik told ATPTour.com after his withdrawal.

The fourth-seeded De Minaur had been impressive form all week, only conceding one set in his four earlier matches.

It is De Minaur’s fourth ATP singles title and his first since winning Zhuhai in September 2019.

Results:

Men’s singles, final

[4] Alex de Minaur (AUS) d [8] Alexander Bublik (KAZ) 2-0 ret.

