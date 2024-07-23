Alex Bolt has risen to world No.175 in the ATP singles rankings this week, his highest ranking in over two years.

23 July 2024 | Rhys de Deugd

Men’s singles

The recent resurgence of Alex Bolt has seen him rewarded in the rankings, rising 35 places to No.175 in the ATP singles rankings this week.

Following a career-first run to the quarterfinals in Newport, Bolt returns to the top 200 for the first time since May 2022.

Bolt defeated world No.79 Jakub Mesik and No.53 Brandon Nakashima at the Hall of Fame Open, his first two top-100 wins of the year.

It is another big step forward for Bolt, who started the year ranked No.328 and recently featured in his first Grand Slam singles main draw for the season when he qualified at Wimbledon.

After also performing well in Newport, Aleksandar Vukic rises five positions on the men’s singles rankings this week, hitting world No.60.

Reaching his third grass-court quarterfinal of the season, Vukic is rewarded with a top-60 ranking for the first time since November last year.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Alex de Minaur No.6 0 Jordan Thompson No.41 -1 Alexei Popyrin No.46 -3 Aleksandar Vukic No.60 +5 Max Purcell No.66 -2 Rinky Hijikata No.76 -2 James Duckworth No.78 0 Thanasi Kokkinakis No.88 0 Chris O’Connell No.93 0 Adam Walton No.95 0

Women’s singles

Ajla Tomljanovic continues to climb the WTA singles rankings, this week moving up 10 places to No.123, her highest ranking since August 2023.

Returning to clay in Palermo in preparation for the Paris 2024 Olympics, Tomljanovic scored a first-round win at the WTA 250 event to edge her closer to a return to the world’s top 100.

Rising star Melisa Ercan was rewarded for her run to the quarterfinals of an ITF event in Spain, as she moves up 33 places to world No.323.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Daria Saville No.77 +1 Arina Rodionova No.107 -1 Ajla Tomljanovic No.123 +10 Kimberly Birrell No.134 +5 Taylah Preston No.144 +3 Astra Sharma No.149 +2 Storm Hunter No.152 +1 Maya Joint No.159 +2 Olivia Gadecki No.164 +4 Talia Gibson No.166 -1

Men’s doubles

Joining Aleksander Vukic in Newport for doubles, Luke Saville was a big mover this week in the ATP doubles rankings.

Vukic and Saville reached the semifinals of the ATP 250 event in what Saville’s first tour-level event since the Australian Open.

Saville flies up 25 spots to world No.143, his highest doubles rankings since January.

Matt Ebden heads into the Olympics holding onto his world No.3 men’s doubles ranking, which is the highest tour-level ranking for an Australian at the Games.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Matt Ebden No.3 0 Max Purcell No.23 -4 Jordan Thompson No.24 -1 Rinky Hijikata No.51 -1 John Peers No.57 -2 John-Patrick Smith No.61 -1 Matthew Romios No.106 -14 Andrew Harris No.137 +1 Luke Saville No.143 +25 Tristan Schoolkate No.149 -3

Women’s doubles

Olivia Gadecki is set to compete in the doubles at Paris 2024 alongside Ajla Tomljanovic with a new career-high doubles ranking.

Moving up one place this week, Gadecki is the third-highest ranked Australian at world No.64.

Alexandra Bozovic was the biggest Australian riser in the WTA doubles rankings this week, moving up 26 places to world No.324.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Storm Hunter No.8 0 Ellen Perez No.10 0 Olivia Gadecki No.64 +1 Destanee Aiava No.136 +1 Daria Saville No.155 -16 Kimberly Birrell No.172 +5 Maddison Inglis No.198 -8 Talia Gibson No.223 -18 Alana Parnaby No.231 +4 Kaylah McPhee No.261 +3

