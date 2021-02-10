Nick Kyrgios has recorded an incredible second-round victory at Australian Open 2021, saving two match points to defeat France's Ugo Humbert in five sets.

Melbourne, Australia, 10 February 2021 | Leigh Rogers

There is an exciting new chapter in Nick Kyrgios’ storied history at John Cain Arena.

Tonight, the Australian sensationally saved two match points to defeat No.29 seed Ugo Humbert in a five-set second-round thriller.

In a battle that lasted three hours and 26 minutes, Kyrgios recorded a stunning 5-7 6-4 3-6 7-6(2) 6-4 victory.

We’re starting to get used to this… 😏 He loves this court and we love @NickKyrgios. 👑#AO2021 | #AusOpenpic.twitter.com/XzBNfEkjZK — John Cain Arena (@JohnCainArena) February 10, 2021

“I’m lost for words. Honestly, that is one of the craziest matches I’ve ever played,” Kyrgios said.

Facing an exciting shot maker with a potent serve, Kyrgios got a glimpse of what his opponents often experience.

Humbert was fearless, firing 15 winners and winning 86 per cent of points on his first serve in the opening set. The 22-year-old faced only a single break point, which he calmly saved with a forehand winner.

Kyrgios was not putting a foot wrong, yet couldn’t find a way into the match.

The Australian got his chance early in the second set, breaking in the third game. He held this advantage to level the match at one set apiece, thrilling a vocal crowd.

💪 💪 💪 💪 Kyrgios seals the second set over Humbert 6-4 🇦🇺#GoAussies pic.twitter.com/cjBB7ZZuJU — TennisAustralia (@TennisAustralia) February 10, 2021

Humbert was unrattled. The world No.34 broke in the eighth game and served out the third set against an increasingly frustrated Kyrgios.

When the Frenchman broke again in the opening game of the fourth set, it looked like Kyrgios’ Australian Open chances were in major trouble.

But with the crowd willing him to keep fighting, Kyrgios lifted. He earned three break points in the eighth game, all of which Humbert saved with huge serves.

In the 10th game, the Frenchman held two match points. Kyrgios saved both and the momentum dramatically changed.

As the crowd got louder, Kyrgios relaxed and produced some unbelievable tennis. He dominated a fourth set tiebreak, firing three winners and an ace to level the match from the brink of defeat.

Kyrgios, with the momentum firmly in his favour, edged ahead 3-1 in the deciding set and the once-unflappable Humbert finally appeared rattled.

The 25-year-old Australian admitted memories of past epic five-set wins at John Cain Arena, his favourite court, fuelled him in the final stages.

“I’ve had so many experiences and tried to draw on that,” he admitted. “(I) put my head down and tried to make him play.”

Kyrgios hit 14 winners to Humbert’s eight in the fifth set to reaffirm his reputation as a big-stage performer.

The result improves Kyrgios’ career record in five-set matches to 8-2, with four of those wins occurring at the Australian Open.

Well, that was nothing short of EPIC 😳@NickKyrgios is through to the 3R of the @AustralianOpen after a five set marathon with Humbert 🔥#GoAussies | #AO2021 pic.twitter.com/ljSMEiPCI3 — TennisAustralia (@TennisAustralia) February 10, 2021

“I live to fight another day and hopefully I can keep playing good tennis like that,” Kyrgios said.

World No.3 Dominic Thiem, who has not dropped a set so far this tournament, awaits in the third round. The US Open 2020 champion won his only previous meeting against Kyrgios, which was in 2015, via retirement.

Kyrgios will be back on court tomorrow evening, partnering fellow Aussie Thanasi Kokkinakis in doubles.

It is the close friends’ third appearance in an Australian Open doubles draw together and first since 2015. They play South African Lloyd Harris and Austrian Julian Knowle at Court 3.

Bolt beaten in second round

Australian wildcard Alex Bolt also hoped to eliminate a seeded opponent in a late-night match at Melbourne Park – but Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov proved too much to handle.

The No.18 seed recorded a 7-6(1) 6-1 6-2 victory at Margaret Court Arena. Unforced errors hurt a misfiring Bolt, committing 45 to Dimitrov’s 18.

AUSTRALIAN OPEN 2021

Aussies in action – day three results

Men’s singles, second round

Nick Kyrgios (AUS) d [29] Ugo Humbert (FRA) 5-7 6-4 3-6 7-6(2) 6-4

[11] Denis Shapovalov (CAN) d [Q] Bernard Tomic (AUS) 6-1 6-3 6-2

[18] Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) d [WC] Alex Bolt (AUS) 7-6(1) 6-1 6-2

[20] Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN) d James Duckworth (AUS) 6-4 6-1 6-2

Women’s singles, second round

[2] Simona Halep (ROU) d Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) 4-6 6-4 7-5

Men’s doubles, first round

[10] John Peers (AUS)/Michael Venus (NZL) d Alex de Minaur (AUS)/Matt Reid (AUS) 6-3 6-2

[15] Max Purcell (AUS)/Luke Saville (AUS) d Guillermo Duran (ARG)/Albert Ramos-Vinolas (ESP) 6-3 6-3

[WC] Matthew Ebden (AUS)/John-Patrick Smith (AUS) d Pablo Cuevas (URU)/Guido Pella (ARG) 6-7(1) 6-4 6-4

Laslo Djere (SRB)/Stefano Travaglia (ITA) d [WC] Andrew Harris (AUS)/Alexei Popyrin (AUS) 6-3 6-4

Women’s doubles, first round

Ash Barty (AUS)/Jennifer Brady (USA) d [WC] Abbie Myers (AUS)/Ivana Popovic (AUS) 6-2 6-4

Leylah Fernandez (CAN)/Heather Watson (GBR) d [10] Sam Stosur (AUS)/Zhang Shaui (CHN) 6-4 3-6 6-2

