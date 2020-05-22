Some of our Australian players share what off-court activities are keeping them entertained during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Australia, 22 May 2020 | tennis.com.au

Like many Australians, our top-ranked players are finding new activities to keep them entertained as they practice social distancing rules. This is what they have been up to …

Alex de Minaur, world No.26: I’ve got sisters and they decided that it would be a great idea to start doing TikToks. The problem is I’ve got way too much time on my hands. There’s only so much Netflix you can watch, only so much TV you can watch and in-house exercise you can do, so the rest of the time I’m doing TikToks. I just need to feel inspired.

John Millman, world No.43: I’ve got a German girlfriend and she’s put up with me for a while, so I’ve decided I’m going to start trying to speak a bit more German. I like to get out on the golf course too, they haven’t been closed in Queensland. I thought buying new clubs and the best putter on the market would fix my golf game up – but it has not.

Ajla Tomljanovic, world No.56: I’ve been trying to learn Italian. I did start off really well, but then I kind of lost interest. I improved a lot in the first couple of weeks but then it got really tough, so I’m kind of throwing in the towel a little bit.

James Duckworth, world No.83: My brother is over in New York. We speak most days and play a little mini-golf online which keeps us entertained. I also did a 1000-piece puzzle, and just a lot of speaking to family and friends.

Sam Stosur, world No.97: I need to get into the garden, there’s a few weeds growing at the moment. I’ve never been much of a green thumb, but I’m going to have to learn pretty quickly to make sure the weeds don’t overtake all the beautiful plants that are in there. I’d love to learn a language but I’ve been saying that all my life so I don’t know whether that’s going to happen. I think my social media time on my phone has increased dramatically since I’ve been home too.

Alexei Popyrin, world No.103: Just taking it easy you know, spending as much time as possible with the family and playing some Monopoly with them pretty much every night. I haven’t had the luck of winning … yet. We found the Monopoly game in the closet, it’s in French so we have to translate every card that’s there. I’ve also been playing Scrabble on the iPad and playing a lot of PlayStation.

Arina Rodionova, world No.152: It’s been really fun doing some coaching over the past few weeks, great to see kids improve so quickly.

Thanasi Kokkinakis, world No.237: I actually started a little bit of light reading, I’m not a massive reader, but I’m trying to keep myself occupied. The thing I do a lot of is PlayStation. I’m getting real good at NBA 2K – so if anyone wants to play with me, go ahead.

Daria Gavrilova, world No.250: To fill up my days, I do a lot of drawing. I have a mindfulness corner, I like to draw there. I have actually been doing a lot of cards. I thought, the drawings are just for me but if I do cards I can write nice letters in them for other people. I made a birthday card for Sam Stosur and she said it was beautiful.

Using this quarantine as an excuse to post this… but I’ve always been that crazy anyway lol pic.twitter.com/uIsLWVAUNo — Daria Gavrilova (@Daria_gav) April 3, 2020

Storm Sanders, world No.276: I’ve been reading a lot and I bought a ukulele, but I’ve put that away because I’m not very good. I do want to try and learn how to play, so I might give it another ago.

Alicia Molik, Australian Fed Cup captain: Skateboarding down the laneway (near her house). My kids have been on it so much, I’ve actually started to have a go myself.

Todd Woodbridge, 22-time Grand Slam champion: My son has been teaching me how to tap dance.