Marc Polmans joins fellow Australians John Millman and James Duckworth in the main draw at an ATP 250 tournament in Kazakhstan.

Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan, 21 September 2021 | Leigh Rogers

Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan

Australia’s Marc Polmans has qualified for an ATP 250 tournament in Nur-Sultan.

The 24-year-old secured his place in the main draw with a 6-4 6-2 victory against local hope Denis Yevseyev in the final qualifying round.

It is the second time Polmans has qualified at a tour-level event this season, matching his effort at Wimbledon where he went on to reach the second round.

The world No.165 faces Italian Lorenzo Musetti – a rising 19-year-old ranked No.57 – in the opening round.

John Millman begins his title defence against Kazakhstan qualifier Dmitry Popko, who defeated Australian Matthew Ebden in a three-set final qualifying round battle.

While James Duckworth enters the tournament with brimming confidence, having just won an ATP Challenger title in Turkey and rising to a career-high ranking at No.65.

Aussies in action – Nur-Sultan

RESULTS

Men’s qualifying singles, final round

[3] Marc Polmans (AUS) d [Alt] Denis Yevseyev (KAZ) 6-4 6-2

[8] Dmitry Popko (KAZ) d Matthew Ebden (AUS) 3-6 6-3 6-4

COMING UP

Men’s singles, first round

[5] John Millman (AUS) v [Q] Dmitry Popko (KAZ)

James Duckworth (AUS) v [WC] Mikhail Kukushkin (KAZ)

[Q] Marc Polmans (AUS) v Lorenzo Musetti (ITA)

Men’s doubles, first round

James Duckworth (AUS)/Matthew Ebden (AUS) v [2] Andrey Golubev (KAZ)/Aleksandr Nedovyesov (KAZ)

Marc Polmans (AUS)/Jaume Munar (ESP) v [WC] Alexander Bublik (KAZ)/Daniil Golubev (RUS)

Metz, France

Australian duo Luke Saville and John-Patrick Smith have lost their opening-round doubles match at an ATP 250 tournament in Metz.

Monaco’s Hugo Nys and France’s Arthur Rinderknech prevailed 6-3 7-5 in a 76-minute clash.

Alexei Popyrin was set to compete at the indoor hard court event, but has withdrawn with a toe injury. This leaves Alex de Minaur, who receives a first-round bye as the No.4 seed, as the sole Australian representative in the singles draw.

Aussies in action – Metz

RESULTS

Men’s doubles, first round

Hugo Nys (MON)/Arthur Rinderknech (FRA) d [4] Luke Saville (AUS)/John-Patrick Smith (AUS) 6-3 7-5

COMING UP

Men’s singles, second round

[4] Alex de Minaur (AUS) v TBC

Men’s doubles, first round

Matt Reid (AUS)/Ken Skupski (GBR) v [1] Henri Kontinen (FIN)/Ben McLachlan (JPN)

Alex de Minaur (AUS)/David Vega Hernandez (ESP) v [WC] Gregoire Barrere (FRA)/Lucas Pouille (FRA)