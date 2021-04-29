What have Australia's top-ranked players been up to? We've collated tweets and posts from this week to keep fans up to date ...

From winning titles and celebrating friendships to marking history, it’s been a busy week for many of our Aussie players …

This week’s social round-up begins in Stuttgart, where Ash Barty scooped both the singles and doubles titles:

Proud of our week 🖤 #11 pic.twitter.com/L3Ym3mWiTU — Ash Barty (@ashbarty) April 25, 2021

Elsewhere in Germany, there is a strong Aussie contingent competing in Munich:

In America, best friends Ellen Perez and Storm Sanders bid a sad farewell:

Many of our Aussie players shared their respects on Anzac Day:

Lest we forget #AnzacDay2021 — alex de minaur (@alexdeminaur) April 25, 2021

Lest we forget. Thank you 🙏 #AnzacDay2021 — Luke Saville (@LukeSaville18) April 25, 2021

Lest we forget #AnzacDay — John Millman (@johnhmillman) April 25, 2021

For Matt Reid, tough travel conditions and missing Anzac Day left him feeling home sick:

There’s a couple of days during a year that I really miss being in Australia with family & friends, especially when you’re in a “bubble” in a country that is in a lockdown #anzacday #joysoftennis #only7moremonths — Matt Reid (@MattReid12345) April 25, 2021

Back home in Australia, Daria Gavrilova is working on her volleys:

Dylan Alcott is back on television:

Super stoked that #TheSetabc is back baby! Live music for your pre drinks every Saturday night at 8pm on @abctv!!! Hosting with my main work squeeze @lindamarigliano..! The lineup is huge – check it out and tell your mates xx 📸 @jessgleeson pic.twitter.com/IrQ9P99AuE — Dylan Alcott (@DylanAlcott) April 22, 2021

Kimberly Birrell, Maddison Inglis and Lizette Cabrera discovered getting a puppy to pose for photos is a challenge:

Meanwhile, Sam Groth has his hands full with his new twins:

2 weeks with my little men 🥰 pic.twitter.com/4aixych4pC — Sam Groth (@SamGrothTennis) April 25, 2021

And finally, Sam Stosur‘s daughter Evie is still working out what to do with a tennis racquet:

