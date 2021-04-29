Social round-up: Celebrating friendships in tennis
What have Australia's top-ranked players been up to? We've collated tweets and posts from this week to keep fans up to date ...
Australia, 29 April 2021 | tennis.com.au
From winning titles and celebrating friendships to marking history, it’s been a busy week for many of our Aussie players …
This week’s social round-up begins in Stuttgart, where Ash Barty scooped both the singles and doubles titles:
Proud of our week 🖤 #11 pic.twitter.com/L3Ym3mWiTU
— Ash Barty (@ashbarty) April 25, 2021
Elsewhere in Germany, there is a strong Aussie contingent competing in Munich:
aussies 🇦🇺 taking over munich 🇩🇪
luke, 3 johns, a rohan and a matt
📸 @FeesusanM@BMWOpen2021 #tennis #atptour #munich #germany #australia #travel #clay #spring #summer #beautiful #bmw #bmwopen pic.twitter.com/4MuTHmgej4
— Matt Ebden (@mattebden) April 26, 2021
In America, best friends Ellen Perez and Storm Sanders bid a sad farewell:
Many of our Aussie players shared their respects on Anzac Day:
Lest we forget #AnzacDay2021
— alex de minaur (@alexdeminaur) April 25, 2021
Lest we forget. Thank you 🙏 #AnzacDay2021
— Luke Saville (@LukeSaville18) April 25, 2021
Lest we forget #AnzacDay
— John Millman (@johnhmillman) April 25, 2021
Lest we forget!! #AnzacDay2021
— John Peers (@johnwpeers) April 25, 2021
For Matt Reid, tough travel conditions and missing Anzac Day left him feeling home sick:
There’s a couple of days during a year that I really miss being in Australia with family & friends, especially when you’re in a “bubble” in a country that is in a lockdown #anzacday #joysoftennis #only7moremonths
— Matt Reid (@MattReid12345) April 25, 2021
Back home in Australia, Daria Gavrilova is working on her volleys:
Whole vid is on ———> https://t.co/VIcXYo85cR pic.twitter.com/YfPwRLtggI
— Daria Gavrilova (@Daria_gav) April 27, 2021
Dylan Alcott is back on television:
Super stoked that #TheSetabc is back baby! Live music for your pre drinks every Saturday night at 8pm on @abctv!!! Hosting with my main work squeeze @lindamarigliano..! The lineup is huge – check it out and tell your mates xx 📸 @jessgleeson pic.twitter.com/IrQ9P99AuE
— Dylan Alcott (@DylanAlcott) April 22, 2021
Kimberly Birrell, Maddison Inglis and Lizette Cabrera discovered getting a puppy to pose for photos is a challenge:
Meanwhile, Sam Groth has his hands full with his new twins:
2 weeks with my little men 🥰 pic.twitter.com/4aixych4pC
— Sam Groth (@SamGrothTennis) April 25, 2021
And finally, Sam Stosur‘s daughter Evie is still working out what to do with a tennis racquet:
