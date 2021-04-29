Leagues Schools Clubs Coaches Tournaments States Australian Open
Australia, 29 April 2021 | tennis.com.au

From winning titles and celebrating friendships to marking history, it’s been a busy week for many of our Aussie players …

This week’s social round-up begins in Stuttgart, where Ash Barty scooped both the singles and doubles titles:

Elsewhere in Germany, there is a strong Aussie contingent competing in Munich:

In America, best friends Ellen Perez and Storm Sanders bid a sad farewell:

Many of our Aussie players shared their respects on Anzac Day:

For Matt Reid, tough travel conditions and missing Anzac Day left him feeling home sick:

Back home in Australia, Daria Gavrilova is working on her volleys:

Dylan Alcott is back on television:

Kimberly Birrell, Maddison Inglis and Lizette Cabrera discovered getting a puppy to pose for photos is a challenge:

Meanwhile, Sam Groth has his hands full with his new twins:

And finally, Sam Stosur‘s daughter Evie is still working out what to do with a tennis racquet:

