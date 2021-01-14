What have Australia's top-ranked players been up to? We've collated tweets and posts from this week to keep fans up to date.

The 2021 tennis season has officially began – and we are very excited about it! So are our Aussie players, as this week’s social round-up highlights …

Ajla Tomljanovic started her season in Abu Dhabi, where she reached the second round in singles and semifinals in doubles:

Alex de Minaur enjoyed a sensational run in Antalya, winning his fourth career ATP singles title:

READ: Alex de Minaur wins Antalya Open title

The winning run impressed De Minaur’s ATP Cup teammate John Peers:

Great way to start the year demon 💪💪 @alexdeminaur — John Peers (@johnwpeers) January 13, 2021

De Minaur’s doubles partner Matt Reid also celebrated his title victory:

Let’s gooooo get this @AustralianOpen doubs!!👍👍 — alex de minaur (@alexdeminaur) January 13, 2021

However, not everything went Alex de Minaur‘s way this week:

When you think you’re gonna have the best video ever until…. 😂😡🧱 pic.twitter.com/wcgcjLBs8h — alex de minaur (@alexdeminaur) January 11, 2021

FEATURE: Alex de Minaur – From grassroots to Grand Slams

Twenty Australian players competed in Australian Open 2021 qualifying in the Middle East. The women’s qualifying event was played in Dubai, with Doha hosting the men’s qualifying event.

Bernard Tomic qualified, earning his AO 2021 spot with three hard-fought wins.

Ellen Perez reached the second round in the women’s singles draw:

There was plenty of support for the Aussies competing in AO 2021 qualifying this week too. Daria Gavrilova, Casey Dellacqua and Matt Reid have been among those keeping an eye on matches:

Good luck to all Aussies competing in @AustralianOpen qualies in Doha and Dubai! Especially to my favs, we’ve been through the lockdown and then quarantine together! Let's go!!! 🍀 @stormsanders94 @EllenPerez95 pic.twitter.com/uApkBWXDmW — Daria Gavrilova (@Daria_gav) January 10, 2021

Ditto that Reidy, ya legend @MattReid12345 🌟 go the Aussies 💚💛 https://t.co/EnJ449Px8o — Casey Dellacqua OLY (@caseydellacqua) January 10, 2021

Australian Davis Cup captain Lleyton Hewitt has been on father duties, supporting son Cruz in a junior tournament:

Meanwhile, Nick Kyrgios is still waiting for his chance to get back on court.

The world No.46 returns for the Melbourne Summer Series, where he will compete in the Murray River Open at Melbourne Park from 31 January:

