This week’s social round-up begins with a great pun from John Millman:

Followed by a tasty treat in the form of world No.1 Dylan Alcott:

Meanwhile, Jordan Thompson is happy to be competing again:

Alex de Minaur is excited for the clay-court swing after his career-best Grand Slam run at the US Open:

Dylan Alcott is looking forward to upcoming clay tournaments too – but first wanted to share the love with his fans after a loss in the US Open singles final:

Not to be for me today. Very disappointed, but lost to the better player. Big love to the @usopen for making it happen this week the biggest of love to my beautiful team and all of your for your incredible messages. On to Paris we go 🙌🏼💪🏼👊🏼 pic.twitter.com/GuiO4KFPym — Dylan Alcott (@DylanAlcott) September 14, 2020

Matt Ebden wishes he could have competed in New York:

Missing playing @USOpen this year 😔 – great job Sasha and Dominic so far, good luck to the boys for the final, may the best man Win!#usopen #newyork #nyc #tennis @usopen pic.twitter.com/OM9YxiJt9Z — Matt Ebden (@mattebden) September 13, 2020

A five-set US Open men’s singles final between Dominic Thiem and Alexander Zverev had Grand Slam doubles finalists Todd Woodbridge and John-Patrick Smith glued to their televisions:

Truely great battle @usooen congratulations @ThiemDomi your resilience, physical and mental strength is brilliant to watch. @AlexZverev your time is coming. — Todd Woodbridge (@toddwoodbridge) September 14, 2020

What a match! Well done guys 🏆 #usopen — JP Smith (@jpatsmith) September 14, 2020

An exciting women’s tournament had Casey Dellacqua and Daria Gavrilova’s attention too:

I enjoyed that 1st women’s semi final. Osaka looking really good 👏 Now Battle of the Mums, Serena vs Vika 🎾 I haven’t been this excited to sit down & watch a tennis match in a long time 😃 going to put Jesse to sleep for his lunch time nap & make myself a cuppa ☕️✨ #USOpen2020 — Casey Dellacqua OLY (@caseydellacqua) September 11, 2020

Amazing Womens final last night! So inspired! Btw I'm playing my first match after 1 year today 🙈 good luck finding where 😂 — Daria Gavrilova (@Daria_gav) September 13, 2020

Elsewhere, Storm Sanders and Ellen Perez enjoyed a finals run in Istanbul:

🥈 Thanks so much @TennisChampIst for providing us with the opportunity to play in a safe environment. Had a great week and can’t wait to be back 🥰🥰 pic.twitter.com/aivjhQMYCq — Storm Sanders (@stormsanders94) September 13, 2020

Seone Mendez is trying to figure out Twitter:

I think I should start using Twitter more. No idea how this app works😂 — Seone Mendez (@seonemendez1) September 16, 2020

Paralympic gold medallist David Hall helped celebrate the 20th anniversary of Sydney 2000:

A wonderful breakfast this morning to celebrate 20th Anniversary of Sydney 2000.

Paralympians, Olympians, Politicians, CEO's. Great to hear

interviews about the bid, opening ceremony, the golden moments, and to see the relighting of the flame. Best games ever.#MySydney2000 pic.twitter.com/1jiPgUWPFv — David Hall (@letsrolltennis) September 15, 2020

Matt Ebden joined the ANZ Tennis Hot Shots Racquet Roadshow in Perth:

Sam Stosur celebrated a milestone with her daughter at home in Melbourne:

Belinda Woolcock is training hard:

And ICYMI, Casey Dellacqua and Todd Woodbridge served up the latest tennis news in their weekly social media show Headline Hits:

All the news you need in this weeks’s episode of Headline Hits 🎾 @toddwoodbridge @TennisAustralia https://t.co/ccGuOIPTT6 — Casey Dellacqua OLY (@caseydellacqua) September 15, 2020

