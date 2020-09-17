Leagues Schools Clubs Coaches Tournaments States Australian Open
Menu

Australia, 17 September 2020 | tennis.com.au

This week’s social round-up begins with a great pun from John Millman:

Followed by a tasty treat in the form of world No.1 Dylan Alcott:

Meanwhile, Jordan Thompson is happy to be competing again:

Alex de Minaur is excited for the clay-court swing after his career-best Grand Slam run at the US Open:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CE9MbKpIeoK/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Dylan Alcott is looking forward to upcoming clay tournaments too – but first wanted to share the love with his fans after a loss in the US Open singles final:

Matt Ebden wishes he could have competed in New York:

A five-set US Open men’s singles final between Dominic Thiem and Alexander Zverev had Grand Slam doubles finalists Todd Woodbridge and John-Patrick Smith glued to their televisions:

An exciting women’s tournament had Casey Dellacqua and Daria Gavrilova’s attention too:

FEATURE: Daria Gavrilova is healthy and happy as she begins comeback

Elsewhere, Storm Sanders and Ellen Perez enjoyed a finals run in Istanbul:

Seone Mendez is trying to figure out Twitter:

Paralympic gold medallist David Hall helped celebrate the 20th anniversary of Sydney 2000:

Matt Ebden joined the ANZ Tennis Hot Shots Racquet Roadshow in Perth:

Sam Stosur celebrated a milestone with her daughter at home in Melbourne:

Belinda Woolcock is training hard:

View this post on Instagram

Feeling the burn 🔥😅😝

A post shared by Belinda Woolcock (@bel.woolcock) on

And ICYMI, Casey Dellacqua and Todd Woodbridge served up the latest tennis news in their weekly social media show Headline Hits:

Don’t forget, the court is calling! Join in the fun, hire a court today and take advantage of the many healthy benefits of tennis.

Related Aussie profiles

Popular

Latest

View more

Similar

© Copyright 2020 Tennis Australia