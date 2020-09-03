What have Australia's top-ranked players been up to? We've collated tweets and posts from this week to keep fans up to date.

The US Open began in New York this week. It is the first Grand Slam tournament played since the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown professional tennis for five months – and as this week’s social round-up highlights, our Aussie players are loving being able to compete again …

John Millman upset the No.22 seed in his opening round:

Alex de Minaur scored his first singles win since January to move into the second round:

Ajla Tomljanovic has been feeling the heat:

Storm Sanders is feeling thankful:

And with no fans allowed on site, Ellen Perez took advantage of the spare seats in the stands:

Meanwhile, Daria Gavrilova is perfecting her player impersonations at home in Melbourne. Her latest effort is of world No.2 doubles star Barbora Strycova:

Matthew Ebden is training hard in Perth:

Destanee Aiava is staying cool in Sydney:

Kimberly Birrell visited some happy students on the Gold Coast as part of the ANZ Tennis Hot Shots Racquet Roadshow:

Nick Kyrgios made a powerful statement:

And ICYMI, Todd Woodbridge and Casey Dellacqua served up the latest tennis news in their weekly social media show Headline Hits:

