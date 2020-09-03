Leagues Schools Clubs Coaches Tournaments States Australian Open
Menu

New York, USA, 3 September 2020 | tennis.com.au

The US Open began in New York this week. It is the first Grand Slam tournament played since the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown professional tennis for five months – and as this week’s social round-up highlights, our Aussie players are loving being able to compete again …

John Millman upset the No.22 seed in his opening round:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CEo8OVAgudK/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Alex de Minaur scored his first singles win since January to move into the second round:

Ajla Tomljanovic has been feeling the heat:

View this post on Instagram

☺️ @usopen

A post shared by Ajla Tomljanovic (@ajlatom) on

Storm Sanders is feeling thankful:

And with no fans allowed on site, Ellen Perez took advantage of the spare seats in the stands:

Meanwhile, Daria Gavrilova is perfecting her player impersonations at home in Melbourne. Her latest effort is of world No.2 doubles star Barbora Strycova:

Matthew Ebden is training hard in Perth:

Destanee Aiava is staying cool in Sydney:

View this post on Instagram

floating

A post shared by Destanee Aiava (@desaiava) on

Kimberly Birrell visited some happy students on the Gold Coast as part of the ANZ Tennis Hot Shots Racquet Roadshow:

Nick Kyrgios made a powerful statement:

And ICYMI, Todd Woodbridge and Casey Dellacqua served up the latest tennis news in their weekly social media show Headline Hits:

Related Aussie profiles

Popular

Latest

View more

Similar

© Copyright 2020 Tennis Australia