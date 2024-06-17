Australians Rinky Hijikata and Alexei Popyrin complete successful qualifying campaigns at an ATP 500 grass-court tournament in London.

London, Great Britain, 17 June 2024 | Leigh Rogers

Queen’s Club, Great Britain

Rinky Hijikata and Alexei Popyrin have boosted the number of Australians in the men’s singles draw at an ATP 500 tournament in London this week to four.

Hijikata secured his spot in the main-draw at the prestigious grass-court event with a 7-5 6-3 victory against world No.67 Arthur Rinderknech in the final qualifying round.

This is 23-year-old Hijikata’s biggest grass-court win and sets up a first-round meeting with American Frances Tiafoe.

Alexei Popyrin scored two wins in a day to qualify, with the top-seeded Australian powering past both Finland’s Otto Virtanen and American Mackenzie McDonald in straight sets.

The world No.49 now faces British favourite Andy Murray, a five-time champion at the tournament, in the opening round.

Hijikata and Popyrin join compatriots Alex de Minaur, a finalist at Queen’s Club last year, and Jordan Thompson in the main draw.

Aussies in action – Queen’s Club

RESULTS

Men’s qualifying singles, first round

[1] Alexei Popyrin (AUS) d [Alt] Otto Virtanen (FIN) 6-4 6-4

[2] Giovanni Mpetschi Perricard (FRA) d Aleksandar Vukic (AUS) 6-3 3-6 6-3

Men’s qualifying singles, final round

[1] Alexei Popyrin (AUS) d [5] Mackenzie McDonald (USA) 6-3 6-4

[7] Rinky Hijikata (AUS) d [3] Arthur Rinderknech (FRA) 7-5 6-3

Taro Daniel (JPN) d Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS) walkover

COMING UP

Men’s singles, first round

[2] Alex de Minaur (AUS) v Lorenzo Musetti (ITA)

Jordan Thompson (AUS) v [7] Holger Rune (DEN)

[Q] Rinky Hijikata (AUS) v Frances Tiafoe (USA)

[Q] Alexei Popyrin (AUS) v [WC] Andy Murray (GBR)

Men’s qualifying doubles, first round

[1] John Peers (AUS)/Jordan Thompson (AUS) v Julian Cash (GBR)/Robert Galloway (USA)

[WC] Rinky Hijikata (AUS)/Henry Patten (GBR) v [2] Alexander Erler (AUT)/Lucas Miedler (AUT)

Men’s doubles, first round

[1] Matt Ebden (AUS)/Rohan Bopanna (IND) v Qualifier

Alex de Minaur (AUS)/Sebastian Korda (USA) v [2] Rajeev Ram (USA)/Joe Salisbury (GBR)

Halle, Germany

Two Australians – James Duckworth and Max Purcell – have qualified at an ATP 500 grass-court tournament in Halle.

The 32-year-old Duckworth scored an impressive 6-1 7-6(5) victory against world No.56 Corentin Moutet in the final qualifying round. This sets up a first-round meeting with 17-year-old Brazilian wildcard Joao Fonseca.

The 26-year-old Purcell also impressed in the final qualifying round, posting a 6-4 6-4 win against Roberto Bautista Agut. The Spanish veteran has been ranked as high as world No.9 and was a Wimbledon semifinalist in 2019.

Purcell’s reward is an opening-round showdown with world No.17 Alexander Bublik, the defending champion at the tournament.

Aussies in action – Halle

RESULTS

Men’s qualifying singles, final round

James Duckworth (AUS) d [1] Corentin Moutet (FRA) 6-1 7-6(5)

Max Purcell (AUS) d [5] Roberto Bautista Agut (ESP) 6-4 6-4

COMING UP

Men’s singles, first round

[Q] Max Purcell (AUS) v [7] Alexander Bublik (KAZ)

[Q] James Duckworth (AUS) v [WC] Joao Fonseca (BRA)

Birmingham, Great Britain

Ajla Tomljanovic is set to compete at a WTA 250 tournament in Birmingham this week.

The 31-year-old Australian has won 15 of her past 20 grass-court matches, providing invaluable confidence ahead of a first-round singles clash with world No.60 Anna Blinkova.

Tomljanovic is also competing in doubles alongside Romanian Sorana Cirstea.

Aussies in action – Birmingham

COMING UP

Women’s singles, first round

Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) v Anna Blinkova

Women’s doubles, first round

Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS)/Sorana Cirstea (ROU) v [WC] Samantha Murray Sharan (GBR)/Eden Silva (GBR)

Berlin, Germany

Australian Ellen Perez is the top seed in the women’s doubles draw, alongside American partner Nicole Melichar-Martinez, at a WTA 500 tournament in Berlin this week.

Aussies in action- Berlin

COMING UP

Women’s doubles, first round

[1] Ellen Perez (AUS)/Nicole Melichar-Martinez (USA) v Shuko Aoyama (JPN)/Wu Fang-Hsien (TPE)

