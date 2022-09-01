Alexei Popyrin is among 13 Australian players set to compete on day four at this year's US Open at Flushing Meadows.

New York, USA, 1 September 2022 | Leigh Rogers

Six years ago, a 16-year-old Alexei Popyrin faced Diego Schwartzman in his first-ever professional match.

Played at an ATP Challenger tournament in Canberra, then world No.89 Schwartzman dismissed the unranked wildcard in straight sets.

Their second career meeting comes on a much larger stage, facing off in the second round at this year’s US Open.

Popyrin, who at 196 centimetres now towers above the 170-centimetre Argentine, is ranked No.84 and looking to advance to the US Open third round for the third time in his young career.

The 30-year-old Schwartzman, a two-time US Open quarterfinalist, is currently ranked No.16 and aiming to progress to the third round at Flushing Meadows for the fifth time in six years.

Their rematch looms as a must-see encounter on an exciting day four schedule, which features 13 Australian players competing across singles and doubles events.

The US Open is broadcast on the Nine Network and Stan Sport in Australia, with coverage beginning from 1am AEST.

Aussies in action:

James Duckworth (AUS) v [20] Dan Evans (GBR)

Men’s singles, second round, Court 12, first match (from 1am AEST)

World No.83 Duckworth is through to the US Open second round for the first time in six years and has matched his career-best result at the tournament. The 30-year-old is now hoping to score his first top-50 win at a Grand Slam when he faces 32-year-old Brit and world No.23 Evans. “It’ll be a tough battle,” Duckworth said. “(I’m) looking forward to the challenge. Evo’s a great player, he’s been really consistent the last three or four years.”

Head-to-head record: Evans leads 1-0

Last meeting: Evans won 6-2 6-2 (Stockton, October 2018)

Alexei Popyrin (AUS) v [14] Diego Schwartzman (ARG)

Men’s singles, second round, Court 11, third match

Popyrin is no stranger to upsetting top 20-ranked opponents in New York, defeating world No.18 Grigor Dimitrov in the second round last year. Can the 23-year-old Australian repeat history against 14th seed Schwartzman? The world No.84 is looking to improve his 5-2 career win-loss record in New York. Schwartzman, a former world No.8, is a two-time quarterfinalist and owns a 15-8 career record at the tournament.

Head-to-head record: Schwartzman leads 1-0

Last meeting: Schwartzman won 6-3 6-2 (Canberra, January 2016)

Jason Kubler (AUS) v [22] Frances Tiafoe (USA)

Men’s singles, second round, Grandstand, fourth match

The in-form Kubler, who has won 30 of his past 38 matches, has equalled his career-best US Open result and is now hoping to reach the third round for the first time. Standing in the world No.109’s way is a big-hitting American. At world No.26, Tiafoe is the highest-ranked contender remaining for the host nation. The 29-year-old Kubler is targeting a fifth career win against a top 40-ranked opponent and his third in an outstanding season.

Head-to-head record: First career meeting

Matt Ebden (AUS)/Max Purcell (AUS) v [14] Santiago Gonzalez (MEX)/Andres Molteni (ARG)

Men’s doubles, first round, Court 9, first match (from 1am AEST)

Reigning Wimbledon champions, world No.34 Ebden and world No.37 Purcell, teamed up for the first time at last year’s US Open and advanced to the quarterfinals. They’ve been handed a tough draw in their return, pitted against the No.14 seeds. Gonzalez is a 39-year-old Mexican ranked No.24 and Molteni is a 34-year-old from Argentina ranked No.39.

[12] Storm Sanders (AUS)/Caroline Dolehide (USA) v Lucia Bronzetti (ITA)/Camila Osorio (COL)

Women’s doubles, first round, Court 15, second match

After making the US Open quarterfinals last year, world No.21 Sanders and world No.35 Dolehide return looking to better that effort. The No.12 seeds, who have advanced to three major quarterfinals as a team, face Bronzetti, a 23-year-old Italian, and Osorio, a 20-year-old Colombian, in the opening round. This is 28-year-old Sanders’ third US Open campaign.

Daria Saville (AUS)/Leylah Fernandez (CAN) v [2] Coco Gauff (USA)/Jessica Pegula (USA)

Women’s doubles, first round, Grandstand, third match

Saville is teaming with US Open 2021 singles finalist Fernandez, a 19-year-old Canadian with a doubles ranking of No.52. The first-time pairing face world No.1 Gauff and world No.6 Pegula, the second seeds and Roland Garros 2022 runners-up. This is 28-year-old Saville’s fifth appearance in a US Open doubles draw – and first since 2018.

Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS)/Sofia Kenin (USA) v [WC] Hailey Baptiste (USA)/Whitney Osuigwe (USA)

Women’s doubles, first round, Court 7, third match

Tomljanovic is the last Australian standing in the women’s singles draw – and the 29-year-old Aussie is also eyeing doubles success. The world No.118, contesting a US Open doubles draw for the seventh time, is teaming with Australian Open 2020 singles champion Kenin. They face 20-year-old American wildcards Baptiste and Osuigwe.

[7] Ellen Perez (AUS)/Michael Venus (NZL) v Laura Siegemund (GER)/Jamie Murray (GBR)

Mixed doubles, first round, Court 9, third match

Perez, a US Open mixed doubles quarterfinalist last year, is in career-best form. The 26-year-old Aussie, who sits at a career-high ranking of No.26, is partnering New Zealand’s world No.6 Venus for the first time. The seventh-seeded duo face two former mixed doubles champions in New York – world No.44 Siegemund and world No.14 Murray.

Sam Stosur (AUS)/Latisha Chan (TPE) v Miyu Kato (JPN)/Aldila Sutjiadi (IDN)

Women’s doubles, first round, Court 6, fourth match

Stosur returns for her 16th US Open doubles campaign as the defending champion and aiming to build on a 36-13 win-loss tournament record. The world No.20, who claimed the 2021 title alongside China’s Zhang Shuai, is partnering Chinese Taipei’s Latisha Chan this year. The two former world No.1s face world No.56 Kato and world No.67 Sutjiadi.

Gabriela Dabrowski (CAN)/Max Purcell (AUS) v [6] Yang Zhaoxuan (CHN)/Rohan Bopanna (IND)

Mixed doubles, first round, Court 4, fifth match

Purcell advanced to the US Open mixed doubles semifinals last year – and the world No.37 is eyeing an even deeper run alongside world No.8 Dabrowski in 2022. However, the first-time pairing face a tough first-round assignment. They have been pitted against the sixth seeds, world No.14 Yang and world No.19 Bopanna.

[4] Storm Sanders (AUS)/John Peers (AUS) v [WC] Catherine Harrison (USA)/Robert Galloway (USA)

Mixed doubles, first round, Court 14, fifth match

Aussie duo Sanders and Peers are teaming up for the first time. This is world No.21 Sanders’ second career appearance in a US Open mixed doubles draw, while experienced world No.10 Peers is making his seventh. The 34-year-old Peers has reached the mixed doubles quarterfinals or better at all three previous Grand Slam tournaments this season.

[8] Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS)/Nick Kyrgios (AUS) v Hugo Gaston (FRA)/Lorenzo Musetti (ITA)

Men’s doubles, first round, Louis Armstrong Stadium, night session, second match

World No.22 Kokkinakis and world No.18 Kyrgios are teaming up for the first time at the US Open. The reigning Australian Open champions are the eighth seeds and looking to improve their 14-3 season win-loss record. Their first-round opponents are two rising stars of the tour, 21-year-old Frenchman Gaston and 20-year-old Italian Musetti.

