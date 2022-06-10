Ajla Tomljanovic is among several Australians enjoying impressive runs at grass-court tournaments in Europe this week.

Nottingham, Great Britain, 10 June 2022 | Leigh Rogers

Nottingham, Great Britain

Seven Australian players have advanced to quarterfinals at an WTA 250 and ATP Challenger event being staged concurrently in Nottingham this week.

Ajla Tomljanovic, Australia’s top-ranked woman, continued her positive start to the grass-court season with a 6-3 6-4 second-round victory against British qualifier Katie Boulter.

It propels the world No.45 into her third quarterfinal of the season, where she’ll meet Switzerland’s Viktorija Golubic.

While Jordan Thompson notched his seventh consecutive grass-court win, beating Brit Jay Clarke 6-4 6-4 to join fellow Aussie Alexei Popyrin in the men’s singles quarterfinals.

Aussies in action – Nottingham

RESULTS

Women’s singles, second round

[5] Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) d [Q] Katie Boulter (GBR) 6-3 6-4

Men’s singles, second round

[3] Jordan Thompson (AUS) d Jay Clarke (GBR) 6-4 6-4



Men’s doubles, quarterfinals

[WC] Arthur Fery (GBR)/Felix Gill (GBR) d [2] John-Patrick Smith (AUS)/Ramkumar Ramanathan (IND) 6-4 7-5

COMING UP

Women’s singles, quarterfinals

[5] Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) v Viktorija Golubic (SUI)

Men’s singles, quarterfinals

[3] Jordan Thompson (AUS) v Mikhail Kukushkin (KAZ)

[5] Alexei Popyrin (AUS) v Ryan Peniston (GBR)

Women’s doubles, quarterfinals

Sam Stosur (AUS)/Latisha Chan (TPE) v [1] Beatriz Haddad Maia (BRA)/Zhang Shuai (CHN)

Astra Sharma (AUS)/Ingrid Neel (USA) v [4] Caroline Dolehide (USA)/Monica Niculescu (ROU)

Men’s doubles, quarterfinals

John Millman (AUS)/Mikhail Kukushkin (KAZ) v Julian Cash (GBR)/Henry Patten (GBR)



Stuttgart, Germany

Nick Kyrgios has scored an impressive top-30 scalp to power into his third quarterfinal of the season.

The 27-year-old Australian recorded a 6-7(4) 6-4 6-3 victory against world No.26 Nikoloz Basilashvili at an ATP 250 tournament in Stuttgart.

World No.78 Kyrgios fired 20 aces and did not lose a service game in the one-hour and 50-minute second-round battle.

This is Kyrgios’ fourth top-30 victory in 2022 and sets up a final-eight meeting with Hungary’s Marton Fucsovics.

It is Kyrgios’ first quarterfinal appearance at a grass-court tournament since 2018.

Aussies in action – Stuttgart

RESULTS

Men’s singles, second round

Nick Kyrgios (AUS) d [5] Nikoloz Basilashvili (GEO) 6-7(4) 6-4 6-3

COMING UP

Men’s singles, quarterfinals

Nick Kyrgios (AUS) v Marton Fucsovics (HUN)

s-Hertogenbosch, Netherlands

Alex de Minaur had a tough day at an ATP 250 tournament in ‘s-Hertogenbosch, crashing out of both the singles and doubles competitions.

France’s Adrian Mannarino, the tournament’s 2019 champion, recorded a 6-2 6-3 victory in their second-round singles meeting.

While Matt Ebden and Max Purcell triumphed in an all-Australian first-round doubles clash, beating De Minaur and Luke Saville 6-4 6-7(3) [10-7].

James Duckworth also exited the tournament, losing his rain-delayed first-round match against Frenchman Gilles Simon.

Aussies in action – s-Hertogenbosch

RESULTS

Men’s singles, first round

Gilles Simon (FRA) d James Duckworth (AUS) 6-4 7-6(9)

Men’s singles, second round

Adrian Mannarino (FRA) d [4] Alex de Minaur (AUS) 6-2 6-3

Men’s doubles, first round

[4] Matthew Ebden (AUS)/Max Purcell (AUS) d Alex de Minaur (AUS)/Luke Saville (AUS) 6-4 6-7(3) [10-7]

COMING UP

Men’s doubles, quarterfinals

[4] Matthew Ebden (AUS)/Max Purcell (AUS) v Hugo Nys (MON)/Edouard Roger-Vasselin (FRA)

Women’s doubles, first round

Ellen Perez (AUS)/Tamara Zidansek (SLO) v Elena Rybakina (KAZ)/Liudmila Samsonova

Nice, France

Heath Davidson is continuing his solid form on clay at the French Riviera Open this week, qualifying for the quad wheelchair semifinals in both singles and doubles.

The 35-year-old Australian beat world No.3 Andy Lapthorne in the singles quarterfinals.

Aussies in action – Nice

RESULTS

Quad wheelchair singles, quarterfinals

Heath Davidson (AUS) d [3] Andy Lapthorne (GBR) 6-4 6-2

Quad wheelchair doubles, quarterfinals

Heath Davidson (AUS)/Bryan Barten (USA) d Petter Edstrom (SWE)/Thomas Huguenin (FRA) 6-1 6-1



Men’s wheelchair doubles, quarterfinals

[4] Tokito Oda (JPN)/Maikel Scheffers (NED) d Ben Weekes (AUS)/Daniel Rodrigues (BRA) 6-3 6-2

COMING UP

Quad wheelchair singles, semifinals

Heath Davidson (AUS) v [2] Sam Schroder (NED)

Quad wheelchair doubles, semifinals

Heath Davidson (AUS)/Bryan Barten (USA) v [1] Sam Schroder (NED)/Niels Vink (NED)

Book online, play today: Visit play.tennis.com.au to get out on court and have some fun!