This week’s social round-up begins in Paris, where many of our top-ranked Aussies have been competing at Roland Garros …
Daria Saville, the best performing Aussie in the singles competition, ticked off a lot of accomplishments this clay-court season:
And enjoyed watching some tennis too:
I rarely tweet about my own matches 🤣 I tweet more about other tennis players. I’m a tennis fan ❤️
— Daria Saville (@Daria_gav) May 29, 2022
Jason Kubler and Heath Davidson were excited to make their main draw debuts in Paris:
> READ: Heath Davidson through to Roland Garros doubles final
Matt Ebden had fun teaming up with Sam Stosur, progressing to the mixed doubles quarterfinals:
Matt Ebden also shared a blog on his Paris experience:
Magical times in a magical city✨@MattEbden joins us from Paris, where he is experiencing #RolandGarros with his family for the first time. https://t.co/bGinmtgeA8
— TennisAustralia (@TennisAustralia) May 28, 2022
Olivia Gadecki took the chance to explore the French capital:
Meanwhile, Alex de Minaur is excited for the upcoming grass-court season:
James Duckworth and Alexei Popyrin are already working up a sweat on grass:
Akira Santillan added to his trophy collection, winning his first ITF singles title since 2017 in Tunisia:
Lleyton Hewitt reflected on his winning his first ATP title for the International Tennis Hall of Fame’s #RoadtoNewport series:
📍 Hometown
🆚 Hero
✅ No problem 🏆@lleytonhewitt's first @atptour victory had all the stuff to spark a legendary career 💪
🎥 #RoadtoNewport pic.twitter.com/DumOLDjy0S
— Tennis Hall of Fame (@TennisHalloFame) May 31, 2022
And finally, we finish with a serve of wisdom from Nick Kyrgios:
