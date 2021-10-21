Social round-up: Painting the town Dylan
What have Australia's top-ranked players been up to? We've collated tweets and posts from this week to keep fans up to date ...
Australia, 21 October 2021 | tennis.com.au
It’s been a busy few days for our Aussie tennis stars, as this week’s social round-up highlights …
Golden Slam winner Dylan Alcott is a big deal – and now has his own mural in the Melbourne suburb of Richmond to prove it:
John Peers won his biggest title in three years, claiming victory at Indian Wells alongside Slovakia’s Filip Polasek:
Title town for 🇦🇺 @johnwpeers & Filip Polasek 🇸🇰
They hold off Karatsev/Rublev 6-3, 7-6(5) to lift their first ATP Masters 1000 title as a team 🏆
🎥: @TennisTV | @BNPPARIBASOPEN pic.twitter.com/1tHgFliPgq
— ATP Tour (@atptour) October 17, 2021
Rinky Hijikata captured his first professional doubles title at an ITF tournament in Portugal:
Matt Reid was a doubles finalist at an ATP Challenger in Spain:
Ajla Tomljanovic shared an insight into her career-best run at Indian Wells:
Taking the desert by storm. 🏜
Follow @Ajlatom throughout her time at the @BNPPARIBASOPEN in Indian Wells.#TennisParadise pic.twitter.com/r8XMl7KKze
— Tennis Channel (@TennisChannel) October 16, 2021
Thanasi Kokkinakis has been working hard on the practice court:
Spot the difference? Top vs. Bottom – @TKokkinakis cleaning up his efficient movement patterns. Understanding the breaks and the acceleration can make a huge difference when recovering to take advantage of the next ball. 🧠💪🔥💥 @itpatennis @MKovacsPhD @atptour pic.twitter.com/SxXXy3ovJL
— Johnny Parkes (@johnnyparkes1) October 16, 2021
Lizette Cabrera and Priscilla Hon enjoyed some Californian sun:
Arina Rodionova visited the Californian beaches too:
Matt Ebden found a beach closer to home to enjoy:
Nick Kyrgios is happy to be back in Canberra:
Storm Sanders is in Melbourne, preparing to soon return to Europe and represent Australia at the Billie Jean King Cup Finals:
There is no time to rest for reigning Australian Open champions Heath Davidson and Dylan Alcott:
Meanwhile, John Millman has a song stuck in his head:
A Wiggles song somehow found it’s way into my news feed. Haven’t been able to get “Fruit Salad” out of my head all morning… talk about addictive… 😵💫😵💫
— John Millman (@johnhmillman) October 19, 2021
Daria Gavrilova asked her fans for wedding hashtag ideas:
Wedding hashtag ideas?? For our wedding @LukeSaville18
— Daria Gavrilova (@Daria_gav) October 14, 2021
Ellen Perez needs help planning a holiday:
Where should I travel to in Europe to holiday and recover. I’m tired of being tired 😂😩 someone put together an itinerary for me haha
— Ellen Perez (@EllenPerez95) October 15, 2021
And ICYMI, Todd Woodbridge helped launch our Win With The Wall initiative:
