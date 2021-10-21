Leagues Schools Clubs Coaches Tournaments States Australian Open
Menu

Australia, 21 October 2021 | tennis.com.au

It’s been a busy few days for our Aussie tennis stars, as this week’s social round-up highlights …

Golden Slam winner Dylan Alcott is a big deal – and now has his own mural in the Melbourne suburb of Richmond to prove it:

John Peers won his biggest title in three years, claiming victory at Indian Wells alongside Slovakia’s Filip Polasek:

Rinky Hijikata captured his first professional doubles title at an ITF tournament in Portugal:

Matt Reid was a doubles finalist at an ATP Challenger in Spain:

Ajla Tomljanovic shared an insight into her career-best run at Indian Wells:

Thanasi Kokkinakis has been working hard on the practice court:

Lizette Cabrera and Priscilla Hon enjoyed some Californian sun:

Arina Rodionova visited the Californian beaches too:

Matt Ebden found a beach closer to home to enjoy:

Nick Kyrgios is happy to be back in Canberra:

Storm Sanders is in Melbourne, preparing to soon return to Europe and represent Australia at the Billie Jean King Cup Finals:

There is no time to rest for reigning Australian Open champions Heath Davidson and Dylan Alcott:

Meanwhile, John Millman has a song stuck in his head:

Daria Gavrilova asked her fans for wedding hashtag ideas:

Ellen Perez needs help planning a holiday:

And ICYMI, Todd Woodbridge helped launch our Win With The Wall initiative:

Don’t forget … the court is calling! Join in the fun, hire a court today and take advantage of the many healthy benefits of a great socially-distanced sport.

Related Aussie profiles

Popular

Latest

View more

Similar

© Copyright 2021 Tennis Australia