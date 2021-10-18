Alex de Minaur is one of 10 Australians competing in ATP Tour and WTA Tour events in Europe this week.

Antwerp, Belgium, 18 October 2021 | Leigh Rogers

Antwerp, Belgium

After a runner-up finish at the European Open in 2020, Alex de Minaur is returning to Antwerp this week with his sights set on clinching the title.

The 22-year-old Australian, who impressively returned to form with a career-best fourth-round run at Indian Wells last week, is the sixth seed at the ATP 250 tournament and faces a qualifier in the opening round.

De Minaur is joined in the men’s singles draw by compatriots Alexei Popyrin, who plays US Open 2021 quarterfinalist Botic van de Zandschulp in the first round, and Jordan Thompson, who faces Roland Garros 2021 quarterfinalist Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.

Aussies in action – Antwerp

COMING UP

Men’s singles, first round

[6] Alex de Minaur (AUS) v Qualifier

Alexei Popyrin (AUS) v Botic van de Zandschulp (NED)

Jordan Thompson (AUS) v Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (ESP)

Men’s doubles, first round

Matt Reid (AUS)/Romain Arneodo (MON) v [WC] Lloyd Harris (RSA)/Xavier Malisse (BEL)

Moscow, Russia

Six Australians are competing at the Kremlin Cup in Russia this week.

John Millman and James Duckworth lead the charge in the ATP 250 men’s singles draw, while Ajla Tomljanovic is the sole Aussie representative in the WTA 500 women’s singles draw.

> READ: James Duckworth – Serving inspiration

Aussies in action – Moscow

COMING UP

Men’s singles, first round

John Millman (AUS) v Benjamin Bonzi (FRA)

James Duckworth (AUS) v [Q] Borna Gojo (CRO)

Women’s singles, first round

Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) v Liudmila Samsonova (RUS)

Men’s doubles, first round

[3] Luke Saville (AUS)/John-Patrick Smith (AUS) v Karen Khachanov (RUS)/Andrey Rublev (RUS)

Women’s doubles, first round

Arina Rodionova (AUS)/Anna Danilina (KAZ) v [3] Marie Bouzkova (CZE)/Lucie Hradecka (CZE)