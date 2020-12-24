Social round-up: Signs aligning for an Aussie star
What have Australia's top-ranked players been up to? We've collated tweets and posts from this week to keep fans up to date.
Australia, 24 December 2020 | tennis.com.au
The festive season is upon us – but there’s plenty else keeping Australia’s top-ranked players busy, as this week’s social round-up highlights …
Alex de Minaur is training hard in Spain:
Dylan Alcott is celebrating his year-end No.1 finish:
Stoked to have officially finished the year ranked number 1 in the world in both singles and doubles! The first time I’ve ever done it for dubs!
In what was a bloody tough year all round, big love to my team and to all of you for making it possible. Pumped for a big 2021 xx pic.twitter.com/fZbGkBSFlG
— Dylan Alcott (@DylanAlcott) December 22, 2020
READ: Dylan Alcott confirmed as year-end world No.1
Lizette Cabrera enjoyed birthday celebrations:
Ellen Perez and Daria Gavrilova are planning to team up at Australian Open 2021:
Speaking of AO 2021 – the tournament dates are officially confirmed and tickets are now on sale. Have you got yours yet?
Meanwhile, Mark Philippoussis is climbing trees with his family:
Luke Saville and Daria Gavrilova took a family snap – then went back to relaxing during their off-season break:
Ajla Tomljanovic is busy daydreaming:
If John Millman is looking for a sign – apparently there’s one with his name on it in Queensland’s Thursday Island:
— John Millman (@johnhmillman) December 16, 2020
And ICYMI, Todd Woodbridge and Casey Dellacqua served up the final Headline Hits of 2020:
Final episode of the year! Everything you need to know about the upcoming Australian summer of tennis 🎾 thanks for the awesome company all year @toddwoodbridge 🎄🌟 https://t.co/6lnuCm0Csn
— Casey Dellacqua OLY (@caseydellacqua) December 23, 2020
Happy holidays to all our Tennis friends and family!
