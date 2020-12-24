Leagues Schools Clubs Coaches Tournaments States Australian Open
The festive season is upon us – but there’s plenty else keeping Australia’s top-ranked players busy, as this week’s social round-up highlights …

Alex de Minaur is training hard in Spain:

Dylan Alcott is celebrating his year-end No.1 finish:

READ: Dylan Alcott confirmed as year-end world No.1

Lizette Cabrera enjoyed birthday celebrations:

Ellen Perez and Daria Gavrilova are planning to team up at Australian Open 2021:

Speaking of AO 2021 – the tournament dates are officially confirmed and tickets are now on sale. Have you got yours yet?

Meanwhile, Mark Philippoussis is climbing trees with his family:

Luke Saville and Daria Gavrilova took a family snap – then went back to relaxing during their off-season break:

Ajla Tomljanovic is busy daydreaming:

If John Millman is looking for a sign – apparently there’s one with his name on it in Queensland’s Thursday Island:

And ICYMI, Todd Woodbridge and Casey Dellacqua served up the final Headline Hits of 2020:

Happy holidays to all our Tennis friends and family!

