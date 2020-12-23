The countdown to Australian Open 2021 continues, with stadium tickets on sale from today.

Melbourne, Australia, 23 December 2020 | tennis.com.au

Tickets to Australian Open 2021 go on sale at 12:00 noon AEDT today as preparations ramp up for the historic 8 February start of the first Grand Slam of the year.

“The AO will be a great celebration for Melbourne and all Victoria after an incredibly tough year,” Australian Open Tournament Director Craig Tiley says.

“Although our event will look a little different as we prioritise the safety of everyone, it’s going to be a fantastic opportunity to come together and experience many of the best things about Melbourne – live, world class sport in an exciting festival atmosphere.

“We look forward to welcoming the world’s best players to Melbourne Park. I know they can’t wait to compete in front of crowds again and are prepared for the strict quarantine process when they arrive, all of which is a key element of ensuring everyone’s safety.

“Tickets will be more limited this year so you’ll need to get in early to secure your seat. We are starting ticket sales at 25 per cent of capacity in our three main stadiums and as we work closely with the Victorian Government, hope to be in a position to increase our numbers as we get closer to the event.

“We can’t wait to see everyone at Melbourne Park in February.”

Australian Open 2021 will take place at Melbourne Park from 8 to 21 February. Tickets will go on sale on Wednesday 23 December.#AusOpen | #AO2021 — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) December 19, 2020

In 2021 the AO has a new game plan to ensure the safety of everyone onsite, with the precinct divided into three zones, each including one of the three major arenas.

Each zone offers its own unique combination of world-class tennis action, live experiences and the culinary offerings for which Melbourne is renowned. The three zones are as follows:

Rod Laver Arena – catch the world’s best players in action, served up with premium dining and shopping experiences alongside all the fun of Grand Slam Oval.

Margaret Court Arena – see the stars of today on MCA and the champions of the future on the western courts, with access to Victoria’s finest produce at Garden Square.

John Cain Arena – this is where the spirit of the ‘Happy Slam’ comes to life, with enthusiastic fans and dynamic tennis action. The Practice Village provides more star-spotting opportunities as you catch the world’s best warming up for their matches, and there’s a slice of Grand Slam Oval thrown in.

Ticket prices have been frozen or reduced in many categories for 2021, which takes into account the change in access to different areas onsite.

Tickets start at just $49 for John Cain Arena (formerly Melbourne Arena), the same cost as a ground pass in 2020; Rod Laver Arena starting prices are the same as 2020, from $62 for a day session and $65 at night; while MCA starting prices are down from 2020, starting at just $56 for day sessions and $60 at night.

As part of the AO’s COVIDSafe plan, tickets will be sold in family ‘pods’ of between one to six tickets to assist with physical distancing. All tickets will be digital in 2021 to minimise touchpoints and assist with contact tracing, and stadium start times will be staggered, with RLA and MCA sessions commencing at 11:00am, and JCA at 12:00 noon.

Australian Open 2021 tickets go on sale at 12:00 noon AEDT Wednesday 23 December via ticketmaster.com.au.