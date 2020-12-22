Another season of stellar performances has helped Dylan Alcott clinch the year-end world No.1 ranking in both singles and doubles.

Melbourne, Australia, 22 December 2020 | Leigh Rogers

Dylan Alcott has claimed the year-end No.1 ranking in singles and doubles of the quad wheelchair division.

It is the first time Alcott has topped the year-end rankings in both disciplines.

The 30-year-old from Melbourne won four Grand Slam titles in 2020, including his sixth consecutive Australian Open singles title.

Alcott also defended his Roland Garros crown, taking his career Grand Slam singles tally to 11. It is the most of any quad wheelchair player in history.

Alcott won 18 of the 19 singles matches he contested during the disrupted 2020 season, with his only loss to the Netherlands’ Sam Schroder in the US Open final.

These efforts secured Alcott’s fifth year-end No.1 finish in singles from the past six years.

Alcott, who finished 2019 as world No.2 in doubles, posted a 7-2 win-loss doubles record for the year. His highlights included defending the Australian Open title with Heath Davidson and winning the US Open with Brit Andy Lapthorne.

It helped him finish a season as the world No.1-ranked doubles player for the first time.

> VIEW: ITF year-end wheelchair rankings

“In such a strange year, it is a massive honour to finish the year as world No.1,” says Alcott.

“A big thanks to my team and everyone who supports me. I also want to send my love to everyone who has done it tough in 2020. Let’s hope we can all keep working together and get ready for a – hopefully – brighter 2021!”

Davidson finished the season ranked No.2 in doubles and No.7 in singles, while Australia is also well represented in the world’s top 10 in the junior divisions.

ITF UNIQLO Wheelchair Tennis Tour year-end rankings Rank Player Points Men’s wheelchair singles

41 Ben Weekes 561 79 Martyn Dunn 250 Women’s wheelchair singles 65 Sally Schwartz 155 68 Hayley Slocombe 139 Quad wheelchair singles 1 Dylan Alcott 4200 7 Heath Davidson 1676 Men’s wheelchair doubles 21 Ben Weekes 1229 103 Martyn Dunn 242 Quad wheelchair doubles 1 Dylan Alcott 4306 2 Heath Davidson 4127 Boys’ wheelchair singles 3 Riley Dumsday 189.75 11 Saalim Naser 75.5 Girls’ wheelchair singles 5 Hayley Slocombe 105.75 6 Sally Schwartz 102.75

> FEATURE: Wheelchair athletes embracing the journey