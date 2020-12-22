Leagues Schools Clubs Coaches Tournaments States Australian Open
Melbourne, Australia, 22 December 2020 | Leigh Rogers

Dylan Alcott has claimed the year-end No.1 ranking in singles and doubles of the quad wheelchair division.

It is the first time Alcott has topped the year-end rankings in both disciplines.

The 30-year-old from Melbourne won four Grand Slam titles in 2020, including his sixth consecutive Australian Open singles title.

Alcott also defended his Roland Garros crown, taking his career Grand Slam singles tally to 11. It is the most of any quad wheelchair player in history.

Alcott won 18 of the 19 singles matches he contested during the disrupted 2020 season, with his only loss to the Netherlands’ Sam Schroder in the US Open final.

These efforts secured Alcott’s fifth year-end No.1 finish in singles from the past six years.

Alcott, who finished 2019 as world No.2 in doubles, posted a 7-2 win-loss doubles record for the year. His highlights included defending the Australian Open title with Heath Davidson and winning the US Open with Brit Andy Lapthorne.

It helped him finish a season as the world No.1-ranked doubles player for the first time.

> VIEW: ITF year-end wheelchair rankings

“In such a strange year, it is a massive honour to finish the year as world No.1,” says Alcott.

“A big thanks to my team and everyone who supports me. I also want to send my love to everyone who has done it tough in 2020. Let’s hope we can all keep working together and get ready for a – hopefully – brighter 2021!”

Davidson finished the season ranked No.2 in doubles and No.7 in singles, while Australia is also well represented in the world’s top 10 in the junior divisions.

ITF UNIQLO Wheelchair Tennis Tour year-end rankings
Rank Player Points
Men’s wheelchair singles
41 Ben Weekes 561
79 Martyn Dunn 250
Women’s wheelchair singles
65 Sally Schwartz 155
68 Hayley Slocombe 139
Quad wheelchair singles
1 Dylan Alcott 4200
7 Heath Davidson 1676
Men’s wheelchair doubles
21 Ben Weekes 1229
103 Martyn Dunn 242
Quad wheelchair doubles
1 Dylan Alcott 4306
2 Heath Davidson 4127
Boys’ wheelchair singles
3 Riley Dumsday 189.75
11 Saalim Naser 75.5
Girls’ wheelchair singles
5 Hayley Slocombe 105.75
6 Sally Schwartz 102.75

> FEATURE: Wheelchair athletes embracing the journey

