Australia, 5 November 2020 | tennis.com.au

This week’s social round-up begin with a title breakthrough for one of the most popular players in Australian tennis.

It has been a special week for John Millman, who won his first ATP title in Kazakhstan:

It caused #Millmania, with Millman’s Aussie peers sharing their excitement across social media. It was a lovely demonstration of the great community spirit in Australian tennis:

Max Purcell and Luke Saville also enjoyed an impressive run in Nur-Sultan. The Aussie duo have moved to career-high doubles rankings following a finals appearance:

Elsewhere, Thanasi Kokkinakis is having laptop problems:

Hotel wi-fi has Matt Reid frustrated in quarantine:

Daria Gavrilova is enjoying the new freedoms in Melbourne:

When coach Nicole Pratt is not keeping Gavrilova busy on court, of course:

Storm Sanders is relaxing:

And ICYMI, Casey Dellacqua and Todd Woodbridge also got swept up in #Millmania in this week’s Headline Hits:

