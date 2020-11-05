What have Australia's top-ranked players been up to? We've collated tweets and posts from this week to keep fans up to date.

Australia, 5 November 2020 | tennis.com.au

This week’s social round-up begin with a title breakthrough for one of the most popular players in Australian tennis.

It has been a special week for John Millman, who won his first ATP title in Kazakhstan:

It caused #Millmania, with Millman’s Aussie peers sharing their excitement across social media. It was a lovely demonstration of the great community spirit in Australian tennis:

Good Job @johnhmillman !! So good! — Daria Gavrilova (@Daria_gav) November 1, 2020

Congrats @johnhmillman on your 1st @atptour title. Well deserved, leading by example for young Aussie players with you’re attitude and work ethic.👍🎉 🏆 — Todd Woodbridge (@toddwoodbridge) November 1, 2020

A little late to the party but congrats on your first ATP title @johnhmillman! 👏 🇦🇺 — Ellen Perez (@EllenPerez95) November 2, 2020

Max Purcell and Luke Saville also enjoyed an impressive run in Nur-Sultan. The Aussie duo have moved to career-high doubles rankings following a finals appearance:

Elsewhere, Thanasi Kokkinakis is having laptop problems:

MacBook Air or IPad Pro? My laptop has cooked it🥴 — Thanasi Kokkinakis (@TKokkinakis) November 1, 2020

Hotel wi-fi has Matt Reid frustrated in quarantine:

You know you’ve had a shocker when the wifi stops working during quarantine!! #fml — Matt Reid (@MattReid12345) November 4, 2020

Daria Gavrilova is enjoying the new freedoms in Melbourne:

When coach Nicole Pratt is not keeping Gavrilova busy on court, of course:

Storm Sanders is relaxing:

And ICYMI, Casey Dellacqua and Todd Woodbridge also got swept up in #Millmania in this week’s Headline Hits:

So pumped for @johnhmillman winning his maiden ATP Title. All that and more in this weeks episode 🎾 @toddwoodbridge @TennisAustralia ✨ https://t.co/kcEckUZKRi — Casey Dellacqua OLY (@caseydellacqua) November 4, 2020

Don’t forget, the court is calling! Join in the fun, hire a court today and take advantage of the many healthy benefits of tennis.